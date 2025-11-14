Homeland Security Minister declines to release SoE detainee, prison supervisor Garth Guada

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A month after the State of Emergency Review Tribunal ruled that there was no justification for continuing to hold prisons supervisor Garth Guada, he is still being kept in custody, which, according to his attorney, Krystal Primus, violates due process and the very purpose of emergency powers.

Primus said the tribunal recommended on October 9 that Guada’s detention was unnecessary and should be discontinued. However, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander rejected the recommendation, insisting intelligence from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Prison Service informed his decision to maintain the preventative detention order.

She said the minister “disagrees with the tribunal’s assessment,” even though the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, require detainees to be informed of the tribunal’s conclusion. Guada was not told of the decision within a reasonable time, she said, and remained at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, for more than a month after the tribunal issued its findings. He was reportedly moved from the military facility on November 5.

In a statement on November 13, Primus said Guada was repeatedly denied access to his attorney and family and undertook a hunger strike while in custody at Teteron Barracks. To date, she said, he has not been charged with any criminal offences related to the allegations presented by the minister.

According to Primus, Guada was interviewed by Special Investigations Unit officers about incidents from 2023 and 2024 without his attorney present. “Perhaps they may explain how they intend to prevent what has already occurred by a preventative detention order in 2025,” she said, adding that “the very arguments being used to continue to detain Mr Guada did not stand up to the test of the Review Tribunal.”

She said preventative detention must not be used as a substitute for prosecution. “Preventive detention orders should be used to prevent future crimes and not to punish innocent persons without due process of the law.”

Under the regulations, the minister is permitted—but not compelled—to revoke detention orders when the tribunal finds insufficient cause. However, a January 2024 Court of Appeal ruling in Earl Elie and others held that a minister’s decision not to act on such recommendations is subject to judicial review.