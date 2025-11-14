Hillview clinch SSFL boys' 'Big 5' crown with win over Speyside

Hillview College (12 points) continued their fine Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season when they clinched the First Citizens Boys’ “Big 5” championship division playoffs with a 2-0 win over Speyside Secondary at the Hillview ground in Tunapuna on November 12.

With three wins already under their belt in the campaign prior to the encounter, the Hillview team left no doubts as to who this year’s Big 5 champions would be and an early eighth-minute goal from Khalid Jones sent them on their way. Just seven minutes later, the Man of the Match Jones doubled his tally as Hillview eventually got their fourth straight win and handed a defeat to the Tobago championship division winners Speyside, who were playing their first game in the five-team tourney.

Speyside’s previous three Big 5 matches were postponed because of inter-island travel issues, and they will now feature in rescheduled matches against the second-placed Mucurapo West Secondary (November 15), the third-placed Palo Secondary (November 18) and the cellar-placed Presentation College Chaguanas (November 21).

On November 12, the south championship division victors Palo Seco (three points) got their first Big 5 win when they defeated central champions “Pres” 2-1 at the former team’s compound in Palo Seco. Zakar Alexander and Curlon Williamson scored the goals for Palo Seco, who stay alive in the tournament with the solitary game against Speyside still to be played.

Mucurapo are currently second with six points and will fancy their chances of getting promoted. The top three teams will be promoted to the premier division for the 2026 campaign.

SSFL First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" standings:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview College*4*4*0*0*14*1*13*12

Mucurapo West*3*2*0*1*6*6*0*6

Palo Seco*3*1*0*2*4*6*-2*3

Speyside*1*0*0*1*0*2*-2*0

Presentation Chaguanas*3*0*0*3*3*12*-9*0