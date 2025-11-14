Fund 'silent' headphones

-

THE EDITOR: The "beat-up" was epic from the party promoters.

They had many opportunities to "self-regulate" the volume of the music and chose to do nothing.

None of them live close to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and, thus, do not care about the suffering of its residents.

Now that a ban is in effect, promoters are predicting all kinds of dire results, including the demise of the tourism and entertainment industries.

Are they serious? The people who live close to the academy can get some rest during the Carnival season.

Promoters should invest in some "silent" headphones, so that their patrons can still party without disturbing nearby residents.

It works well in the UK.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope