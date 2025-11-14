Court awaits evidence of health emergency in mother’s traffic case

- File photo

A woman who claimed she was driving to seek help for her daughter, who has a medical condition, has been charged with two traffic offences.

The woman appeared before Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert in the Second Court on November 14, charged with driving without a driver’s permit and without an insurance certificate.

Acting Cpl Hosein of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station laid the charges.

She pleaded guilty to both offences and was granted own bail in the sum of $1,000.

The case was adjourned to December 5, when the mother is expected to submit evidence to the court of her daughter’s medical condition before sentencing.

The woman was held during a joint road-traffic exercise in the Princes Town district by the Princes Town Municipal Police and Traffic Wardens, led by TW2 Torres.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Supt Guzman and TW2 Torres and led by acting Sgt Ali between 8.30 am and 12.30 pm on November 14.

The officers issued 34 fixed-penalty notices for various traffic violations and completed 20 stop-and-search forms.