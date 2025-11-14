Cocorite man with multiple gunshot wounds found on road

- File photo

A Cocorite man was found on the road bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on November 13.

Jonathan Richard Warrick, 41, of Waterhole, was last seen alive in Ethlyn Trace.

Around 9.30 pm, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots and later found Warrick lying on the road near a car.

He was taken to the St James Medical Centre by police where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A team of officers from the Western Division Task Force, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) and the Homicide Crime Scene Unit visited the scene and retrieved eight bullet casings and one projectile at the scene.

Officers from the West End Police Station and the St James Criminal Investigations Division (CID) also visited the scene.

Sgt Romeo, acting Cpl Sargeant and PC McIntosh of the Homicide Bureau is leading investigations into Warrick’s death.