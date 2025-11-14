Causes of violence among youths

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: Despite police presence at certain high-risk schools, violence among students continues in defiance of the security measure.

Schools reopened on September 8 and only two days later a fight broke out at the Arima North Secondary School. That brawl, which involved hair-pulling, occurred between a teacher and a female student – a video of which circulated on social media.

On November 4, a large fight involving boys and girls occurred near the Barataria North Secondary School. As is the norm, the chaos was recorded and uploaded to social media featuring several of the youths in uniform and one adult female brandishing a shovel.

The level of violence among the nation’s youth is unacceptable, even though charges were laid against young offenders earlier this year.

In seeking to reassure the populace that the police have youth violence under control, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro conveyed that it would take more time for favourable results to manifest. He boasted that a decrease in school-related violence was already noted and, like any other infraction, it may be severely decreased but not eliminated. Guevarro’s statements were supported by the revelation that there will be increased numbers of police officers assigned to high-risk schools.

The consensus is that a child’s behaviour is largely reflective of his/her upbringing – the ideals and behavioural patterns set out by the child’s parents in both words and deeds. So, it is prudent for schools to create incentives geared at parents becoming more involved with their children.

Older folks often reminisce about the good old days when youths showed much more respect for adults than the minors of today. But what has changed over the last 30 years? What are the defining factors that enabled the shift from obedience to disrespect to violence?

Many people opine that improper parenting is fuelling today’s young miscreants. Given that there have always been absent parents and those who show little to no interest in their children’s lives, what else could be attributed to the uptick in depraved and violent behaviour of so many youths in recent years? Two components come to mind.

In February 2001, teachers and principals were banned from beating children in all schools. Moreover, the abolition of corporal punishment in all settings was established by 2012, which meant that parents or guardians were only allowed to use “reasonable” force when flogging their children. That precedent would have empowered vulnerable youths knowing that from a physical standpoint only a minor flogging at home was the worst that can come from a mischievous undertaking.

The other significant contributor is the internet, which has proliferated in every corner of the civilised world since the beginning of the century. It is a source of information with images for every conceivable topic while also serving as a tool for good and evil deeds.

Unfortunately, minors access damning material like pornography, drug and gang glorification. They also view and listen to music videos, songs and artistes that promote hate, discrimination, lewdness and violence – lawlessness. In essence, a “bad boy” or “bad girl” mentality is absorbed by fickle-minded and impressionable youths, making the influence of content derived from the internet undeniable.

So, a likely scenario is a teenage boy routinely accessing the foregoing material via his phone and living with one or both parents who are at best indifferent to his needs and fail to correct and mentor him. It is therefore not difficult to understand how various components are entwined that lead to violence and bullying among the nation’s young people. And this can occur without the youth liming on the block.

In summary, good parenting is more difficult now than yesteryear, a truth compounded by too many parents who absolve their mentorship. Good luck to the CoP in the fight to curtail youth fights.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert