Bringing compassion back to Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: We commend the Prime Minister on her brave stance to stand firm in the protection of all citizens. Her promise to pass fireworks legislation before the end of this year and treat with noise pollution shows much-needed compassion and is long overdue.

We are quietly optimistic as we look forward to seeing what is proposed to protect all citizens, including all vulnerable groups, pets, wildlife, etc. This can be a monumental moment in bringing compassion back to society.

Fete promoters and fireworks distributors and users have had ample opportunity to act responsibly to show compassion, respect others, and build a sustainable business model that does not harm others. Instead, they have only promoted bigger and louder, without care for the impact on others. We must, as a people, be better than that. Those who can't discipline themselves must be disciplined.

To quote Citizens Against Noise Pollution in TT, "Blasting music at 2 am is not culture – it's noise pollution.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action Coalition of TT