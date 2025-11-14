Athletes shine at Special Olympic Beach Games

Beach volleyball in action at the Special Olympics Beach Games. -

WAVES of excitement rolled across Maracas Bay on November 8, as 125 athletes competed in the 2025 Special Olympics Beach Games, supported by the Digicel Foundation.

From spirited football matches to high-energy volleyball and thrilling bocce, the event brought together athletes with intellectual disabilities from across TT to compete, connect, and celebrate inclusion through sport.

A highlight of Special Olympics TT’s (SOTT) year-round programme, the Beach Games promote physical fitness, teamwork and social inclusion. The event was officially opened by the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, while SOTT chairman Major Benjamin led the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic Torch.

A proud and long-standing partner of SOTT, the Digicel Foundation continues to champion opportunities for persons with disabilities to shine. SOTT board director Georgina Peterkin was satisfied with how the day unfolded.

“The Special Olympics Beach Games perfectly capture what inclusion looks like – joy, teamwork and limitless potential. We are proud to stand with these incredible athletes as they inspire all of us with their determination and spirit.”