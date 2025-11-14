Al-Rawi, Alexander debate virtual hearings in police stations

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander debated the future of virtual court hearings in police stations during the sitting of the Senate on November 14.

This happened after Alexander claimed the media misquoted comments he made on this matter after the April 28 general election.

During their discourse, Alexander indicated 13 out of a total of 77 police stations are currently used for virtual hearings.

Those 13 include San Fernando, Arima, Besson Street, Tunapuna, Chaguanas and Scarborough.

On the future of virtual hearings at police stations, Alexander said, "A comprehensive review is being undertaken with respect to the parties, with respect to the situation that exists with virtual hearings, in order to come to a compromise as to how to move forward."

Al-Rawi asked Alexander about comments he made in the media about "a certain policy to cancel virtual hearings at police stations."

Alexander replied, "I think that the honourable senator misunderstood what I said." He added, "It gives me the opportunity to correct the goodly senator and the reporter...as usual."

Alexander continued: "What I said was the courts were occupying areas of the police station and as result of that, the police...different units would have lost the ability to continue investigations, do identification parades and I could go on and on."

Al-Rawi asked Alexander if he was saying he (Alexander) was misquoted by the media.

Alexander replied, "I would have already addressed this from my last conversation."

Leader of Government Business Darrell Allahar dismissed Al-Rawi's call for Alexander to retract his statement accusing him (Al-Rawi) of misquoting him as he (Al-Rawi) based his question on what Alexander was reported to have said in the media.

Senate President Wade Mark agreed with Allahar's position.

In his earlier response to Al-Rawi's question, Alexander said virtual hearings at police stations involved matters ranging from summary offences such as assault to indictable offences such as murder.