AG: US to 'intensify exercises' in Trinidad and Tobago

Attorney General John Jeremie in Parliament. FILE PHOTO -

ATTORNEY GENERAL John Jeremie has revealed the US will "intensify exercises" in Trinidad and Tobago "in the coming days". Jeremie made the revelation in an interview with the UK Financial Times, published on November 13, approximately two weeks after the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Trinidad aboard the USS Gravely for military exercises alongside the TT Defence Force from October 26-30.

“We are engaged with our friends in the north in a series of exercises,” Jeremie said.

Jeremie's announcement comes amid a declaration by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on November 13 that Operation Southern Spear has been launched to "protect" the US from narco-terrorists.

Hegseth said "the Western hemisphere is America's neighbourhood – and we will protect it."

Hegseth said the operation was ordered by US President Donald Trump.