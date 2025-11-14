4 held with ganja, cocaine

Police arrested four people, including a woman, and seized quantities of marijuana and cocaine during several anti-crime operations nationwide.

A police statement on November 14 said between 1 am-4 am, officers from the Cunupia Police Station, acted on information and searched the homes of several people.

At a residence along Warren Road, officers discovered a marijuana “grow room” containing six immature trees. The officers seized the plants and arrested a 39-year-old man.

The officers later discovered – in another house – a more sophisticated "grow room" housing 18 marijuana trees. A 48-year-old man was arrested.

In the Southern Division, on November 13, during a roadblock exercise along La Lune Road in Moruga, saw a man walking along the road carrying a black backpack.

The police stopped and searched the man and found 2.5 kilogrammes of marijuana inside the bag. Officers seized the narcotics and arrested the 52-year-old man. He was expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Also on November 13, in the North Central Division, during a drug block eradication exercise between 2 pm-6 pm, officers searched the home of a person of interest and found 475 grammes of cocaine. A 29-year-old woman was arrested.