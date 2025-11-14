21 years later: Ganja Farmer singer, producers see Grammy opportunity

Marlon Asher represents at the One Love concert, SoundForge, on June 7. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

LAURA DOWRICH

The trio are credited on Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated album No Sign of Weakness for the track 28 Grams, which samples Ganja Farmer. The album is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. Niph Key from Nigeria produced the song. Asher is credited as a writer, while Beaver and Gee are credited as co-producers. Should the album win, the trio will receive at least a Grammy certificate.

This marks the second Grammy-nominated album Asher has been featured. He also appears on Keznamdi’s debut album Blxxd and Fyah, which is up for Best Reggae Album, with a song titled Bun de Ganja. It is one of Asher’s first releases under his new label, Vas Productions.

Though Ganja Farmer has remained a global anthem since its release in 2004, the team sees Burna Boy’s Grammy nomination and the publicity surrounding it as an opportunity to breathe new life into the evergreen hit. A remix and possibly a new video are already being discussed with Asher’s label.

Reflecting on the song’s longevity, a track that literally changed his life and took him around the world, Asher, a Trinidad and Tobago native now resident in the US, gives full credit to Gee and Beaver.

“I was just a construction worker who could sing,” he said via phone. “They told me this song could be a hit, let’s record it. I had done a version before at Caribbean Sound Basin for Kisskadee Karavan and Beaver was already familiar with it when Gee brought me to him. I think it’s because of how it came together that it’s lasted so long. As soon as Geron said, ‘Let’s record it,’ I was all for it.”

Beaver credits the song’s success to their chemistry and the way it was produced.

Carl “Beaver” Henderson

“Nothing in life is a coincidence,” he said. “Geron and I met accidentally. We had meetings with the same person, mine first and his after. I overheard the start of his meeting, gave him some advice, and from then, we just clicked. The same magic that happened with us happened when we met Marlon. As a producer, you can’t predict a hit every time, but something in your gut tells you when there’s something special. Twenty-one years later, here we are.”

On the lyrical side, Beaver believes Ganja Farmer endures because it is an ode to weed, a rebellious one written at a time when much of the world was legalising cannabis while, in TT, authorities were still destroying marijuana fields. Though now decriminalised, marijuana remains illegal in TT.

Musically, Beaver says the song’s staying power comes from the fact that it isn’t pure reggae. “It’s soca music played at 80 BPM with a reggae singer,” he said of the catchy groove.

Backing him up, Asher noted that after more than 15 years of performing with live bands, he has yet to find one that can play Ganja Farmer exactly as it was created. “Musicians always struggle with the beat, especially the drums,” he said.

Geron “Gee” Woodruffe and Beaver

The song’s success is also a lesson in solid business. Gee formed a record label to sign Asher, ensuring that his work was protected. He brought on his sister, Anje, as Asher’s manager and after extensive research, secured a publishing deal with Jack Russell Music out of London and distribution with Greensleeves records.

“We had to package it for the international audience and tailor it for different markets,” said Gee. “If you don’t understand those things, your track can fall short. You can’t market in all markets at once.”

Beaver added, “There’s a magical phrase, collecting on the backend. For decades, we’ve been hustling, but we never said we had a song. We said we had a potential hit, so we needed to make sure that if it blew up, we’d benefit from it.”

Even the release strategy required foresight. With local radio reluctant to support homegrown music, especially a track like Ganja Farmer, the song was first released in New York. Only after it gained traction overseas did TT radio stations embrace it.

To break into Amsterdam, Gee took another unconventional route. They tapped Dutch reggae singer, Leah Rosier, who was relatively unknown at the time, to collaborate with Asher on her 2011 single Amsterdam. Her self-promotion helped push both her name and Asher’s into the Dutch market.

Two decades later, Ganja Farmer remains more than a song. It is a symbol of creative vision, perseverance and the kind of collaboration that demonstrates what is needed to propel Caribbean music.

Asher, Beaver and Gee see the Grammy recognition not just as validation, but as a reminder of what can happen when talent, faith, and business sense align. The men also expressed gratitude for the way their contribution has been recognised in this new chapter.

“We are very pleased that they allowed us to own a percentage of the new track, 28 Grams,” Gee said. “They spent a lot of money to promote the album, and we are very pleased with Atlantic Records and Burna’s label. We want to thank Burna’s label who brought the song to their attention, Vas Productions, Burna, and his mother for the respect and acknowledgment.”

Laura Dowrich is a strategic public relations manager and award-winning communications professional with over 25 years of experience shaping narratives and building brands across the Caribbean. Former journalist turned PR leader, leveraging storytelling, digital media and crisis communication expertise to strengthen destination branding, corporate reputation and regional creative industries. Passionate about using communications to connect communities, amplify Caribbean voices and drive positive change.