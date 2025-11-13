Yorke readies troops for do or die W/Cup qualifier vs Jamaica

TT's Daniel Phillips dribbles a ball during a team training session, on the eve of their Concacaf World Cup qualifier, against Jamaica, on November 13, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team coach Dwight Yorke said his players will be fighting for their lives when they play Jamaica in a crucial Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 8 pm on November 13.

With TT currently third in group B of Concacaf's final round on five points, they need a victory over the table-toppers Jamaica (nine points), to keep their qualifying hopes alive, with Curacao (eight points) also above them on the table. Away to Bermuda, Curacao will play the group's cellar-placed team in a simultaneous kickoff. Only the group winners in Concacaf's final round will qualify automatically to the World Cup, with the two best second-placed teams advancing to Fifa's intercontinental playoff.

The magnitude of the occasion was not lost on Yorke, who was appointed head coach on November 1, 2024.

"It's a must-win scenario for us to stay alive in the campaign. We have the advantage at home, and the fans here in TT will no doubt come out in their numbers to support the team like they have been for every game we've played at home," Yorke said, at a pre-match presser on November 12.

"I expect nothing less, but certainly it's a game where we're fighting for our lives. And that is what's on the line to keep our dreams alive and certainly getting to the World Cup."

He said the Reggae Boyz should be shown a certain measure of respect, but not too much.

"I'm confident and I'd like to think our players are equally confident. I think that you have to give respect to Jamaica as well because they are the number one team in the group. And that comes with a price. There's a reason behind it...We respect that, but we don't fear that."

In the previous matchup between the teams at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica in September, the Reggae Boyz got a 2-0 win, although Yorke counted his team unlucky as they scored three offside goals through striker Levi Garcia. For the reverse fixture, the TT coach hopes his team can have a much-improved day in front of goal as they approach what he described as the biggest game of his career and for some of his players as well.

"We have certainly identified goal-scoring as an area that has been lacking, and with the little time we have, we've tried to implement that and encourage players. The encouraging thing for us is that we've been able to create...at this level, even the half-chances are vital. And for us, we have to be able to capitalize on them," he said.

"There's no doubt that it's the biggest game of my managerial career for sure," Yorke said. "As a coach, I'm excited...these are the games and the moments you look forward to, and it should be the same for the players. The reason why there's a buzz in this country is because of the football as well. And so, with high stakes and high expectations comes with it, high value."

From the start of the campaign, the TT coach said he knew their hopes of progressing would have come down to the last two games of the final round. After their duel with Jamaica, TT host Bermuda from 9 pm in Mucurapo on November 18. For now, at least, the first hurdle presented by Steve McClaren's Jamaican team must be crossed.

"We know what's in front of us, and (we'll) let the chips fall wherever they have to fall...we don't know what's going to happen, but certainly that's our intention, and the intention (to win) is very clear."

As much as he wants to impart his philosophy of playing on the front foot, Yorke said the threat of the visiting team, particularly in the wide areas, cannot be understated. He said his team must be aggressive in and out of possession and mindful that the game may not be won from the very first whistle, given the cat-and-mouse games that may occur as either team tries to impose their will.

"Everyone certainly knows the whole scenario and now it's our time to go and execute with home advantage... I can assure the entire country that we're ready for the battle and there is no excuse."

MCCLAREN: WE WANT J'CA TO SMILE AGAIN

In the opposite camp, McClaren also spoke about the game's significance to his charges as they try to qualify for their second men's World Cup and bring smiles to the people of Jamaica who experienced the devastation of Hurricane Melissa on October 28. He said it's the least he and his team could do for the nation.

"To put a smile on their face would be World Cup qualification. So that's the motivation we have," McClaren said, during his team's pre-match presser. "We also have other causes, but that's the main thing. We're thinking of the people who are suffering, we're thinking of the families who have lost family members...but also, everything in life is about giving back. And to give back will be to win these two games and qualify for the World Cup."

Aside from their qualifying match two months ago, the teams have met in multiple friendlies this year and McClaren pointed to TT's gradual improvement. He said Yorke's squad possesses individual game-changers who can make something out of nothing and is wary of their threat. The Jamaican boss said there are players within his setup who have similar capabilities and wants his charges to come good on the work they have been doing for the past 18 months.

The Reggae Boyz will play their final game of this round at home against Curacao on November 18. First, though, McClaren will hope Jamaica's dancehall and reggae can drown out the calypso, soca and steelpan sounds offered by the hosts.

Group B standings, final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Jamaica*4*3*0*1*10*2*8*9

Curacao*4*2*2*0*6*3*3*8

TT*4*1*2*1*4*3*1*5

Bermuda*4*0*0*4*2*14*-12*0