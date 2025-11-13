Why the grumble, bar owners?

-

THE EDITOR: Today we hear bar owners complaining about the rise in alcohol prices. Some are saying they may have to close down because they are not being patronised as before.

But isn’t alcohol consumption, or the habitual intake of it, related not only to many health problems but also a variety of domestic challenges, work production and road safety deterioration?

So, what is the real reason for bar owners’ complaints? Is it because it’s less profits now given the increased prices? Don’t the health and safety realities of those who consume alcohol even momentarily cross the minds of bar owners?

I am viewing bar owners' complains in this manner simply because it reminds me of when our heinous crime statistics revealed a rare minor decrease and an attorney declared that newly-confirmed lawyers may soon have to switch to driving taxis. Really? So, does that mean attorneys desire heighten crime statistics, whether white- or blue-collar, so their careers can be profitable?

Therefore, it must also be asked: are bar owners any different from doctors whose career would be literally over if many, many people don’t get sick, or the mechanic who would have to change career should vehicle manufacturers start to produce vehicles that need very little maintenance, or the moneylender who would be really furious if you won the Lotto?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas