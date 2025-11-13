US/V'Zuela/TT tensions – Archbishop Gordon, 'put faith over fear'

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon. FILE PHOTO - Faith Ayoung

AMIDST rising tensions between the United States, this country and Venezuela, Archbishop Jason Charles Gordon has urged the nation to put faith over the fear that has been fuelled by social media, and trust in God to bring life where there seems to be death.

Speaking during a Mass on November 9, to mark the 175th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, and the 174th anniversary of the dedication of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Gordon drew a parallel between the turbulent times faced by late archbishop Anthony Pantin with the current geopolitical tensions.

He said just as archbishop Pantin faced “firestorm after firestorm,” the nation today stands before another, "this time, not of internal political unrest, but of international conflict. We face another moment.”

“In our little nest, we face major countries and nations all around us having their parts, of which we have a part. We do not know what tomorrow will bring, but here is what I do know – the waters of salvation will bring joy to God’s city, the holy place where the Most High dwells.”

The archbishop’s comments come as Venezuela ordered a full-scale military readiness exercise involving 200,000 armed soldiers – an activation which coincided with the arrival to the Caribbean of the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier.

Since September, the US has deployed military assets in the southern Caribbean Sea to combat narco-terrorists, with 17 strikes on alleged traffickers and approximately 70 deaths recorded to date. US President Trump has also declared that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s days "are numbered."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has endorsed the military action by the US.

Archbishop Gordon urged the faithful not to be swayed by social media, but to “put your trust and faith, both of yourselves and of the nation, in the hands of God.”

He said that for 175 years, the Catholic Church in TT endured many such moments of trials and tribulations, when faith appeared tested by political upheaval, social unrest, and now potential military conflict.

“Should we be worried? What I do know is that we should be focused on God,” he urged. “At this moment, our faith in this nation is in the hands of God. That’s where we put our trust, our focus, and our hope.”

The Mass concluded with a series of petitions, including a prayer “for the government, that our merciful Father would pour out His Spirit upon them, especially in this time of geopolitical tension, so that through dialogue and collaboration, peace would prevail in our Caribbean region.”