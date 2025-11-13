Two-tier Test system scrapped by ICC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Plans for a two-tier World Test Championship (WTC) have been abandoned following a recent meeting of directors of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to ESPNcricinfo, the decision to scrap the move was taken after it failed to gain widespread support

As a result, the next WTC cycle is likely to feature all 12 Full Members in one division, while plans also emerged for the ODI Super League to be relooked.

A working group, led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, tasked with addressing pressing issues over cricket’s three formats, provided recommendations to the ICC board and Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) during last week’s quarterly meetings in Dubai.

A two-tier system, which has cropped up in talks periodically for over a decade, was again among topics discussed.

However, doubts over whether a funding model could be implemented contributed to scuppering the two-tier model.

It had been mooted that India, England and Australia could support those in Division Two through a financial distribution, but those talks did not go far.

Nations likely to occupy Division Two, such as West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, were opposed to the idea due to the likely lack of playing opportunities against the bigger nations.

Instead, the working group has proposed a 12-team WTC, with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, potentially part of an expanded league for the next cycle, which begins in July 2027.

The teams will be expected to play a minimum number of Tests – the exact number is not yet known – during the cycle. No extra funding is likely to be available for hosting Tests – which has been part of the struggle for members such as Ireland.

The ODI Super League is set to be revived, having been scrapped following the 2023 World Cup.

The 13-team league, which only began in July 2020, had been developed in a bid to create more context for the waning 50-over format, but it fell by the wayside amid an increasingly cramped calendar. CMC