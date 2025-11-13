Trinidad and Tobago open for business

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Walt Disney, co-founder of the Walt Disney Company, once said, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

The PNM’S manifesto 2025-2030, “A Bold New Chapter,” made headlines one week before election, but that dream soon dissipated. That is now history and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed a new dream as she unveiled government’s ambitious national infrastructural development plan – the TT Revitalisation Blueprint.

Before the ink had dried, however, Brian Manning slammed the blueprint, claiming that “the UNC is out of fresh ideas and the Revitalisation Blueprint is Patrick Manning’s Vision 2020 by another name.” Logic would suggest that if Manning’s Vision 2020 had been achieved, there would be no need for the UNC plan.

In November 2020, then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said “Port of Spain can be revitalised with private sector dollars.” His dream was that tram cars, high-rise apartments, vast waterfront park can vitalise the capital city and offer residents a new quality of life. He lamented that Port of Spain had decades of “considerable urban decay,” namely reduced private investment, depopulation, abandonment, decrepit infrastructure, unemployment, destitution and crime.

Rowley said, “All over the world and throughout history cities have arisen, been nurtured, have grown and sometimes they stagnate and die.” This dream died with little being achieved.

Thankfully, our Prime Minister has declared “TT open for business” with the Revitalisation Blueprint covering the entire country with 129 projects. Among them is the conversion of the Carrera Prison Island into a resort, a total makeover of Port of Spain (again), expansion of the port and a free zone area in Sea Lots. There are also a host of mega projects to develop San Fernando, Mayaro and other areas through initiatives that include business centres, hotels, hospitals, financial hubs and housing projects.

The difference this time is that business leaders are on board with the plan. ANSA McAL’s executive chairman, A Norman Sabga, said, “We need to dream big, manage the details and move the country forward. It’s huge, it’s exciting; where they want to take this country requires dreaming big.” DOMA president Gregory Aboud said the presentation reflected genuine enthusiasm from both the Prime Minister and Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John.

John said that groundwork for mega-projects have already begun and “this is not just pie in the sky.”

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT also came out in support, calling the initiative a “refreshing and much-needed national vision.” The Chaguanas chamber said the blueprint marks a shift “from talk to tangible action.” The Greater San Fernando Greater Chamber said the southern business community was “excited” about redevelopment plans for the San Fernando waterfront, adding that “the inclusion of hotels and a healthy city reflects a forward-thinking vision.”

The Prime Minister said funding for these mega-projects would come from private partnerships and foreign investments. “In coming years, cranes will pierce the skyline of Port of Spain, dredgers will carve new horizons along San Fernando’s coast, bulldozers will ready the earth in Tamana and Golden Grove and scaffolding will rise like steel vines across our cities and towns.”

The PM recalled that during her recent visit to the US she held productive discussions with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and representatives from Saudi Arabia, making it clear that TT is open for business. She said this is the message she want to echo globally, while citing countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Singapore that transformed their economies away from dependence on the energy sector.

“Diversification has long been an elusive dream – too often just a talking point without action. The projects we envision will not be white elephants or illusions of grandeur. They will be grounded in purpose, built to produce real results," she said.

Anatole France (1844-1924), a French writer, poet and journalist who won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1921, said that “to accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.”

The PM urged the public sector to get on board and promised there would be no financial mismanagement. “I want to assure the nation that under my leadership there will be no reckless spending,” she said.

This is no Mickey Mouse project but just like Walt Disney (1901-1966), who was a pioneer and whose company has grown into one of the largest entertainment conglomerates, transforming the family entertainment industry, we too must dream and make TT great.

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail