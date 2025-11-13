Tobago man freed of rape charges

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

THE High Court on November 13 discharged a Tobago man charged with grievous sexual assault and rape stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in October 2021.

The decision was handed down by Master Delicia Bethelmy after state prosecutors again failed to appear or present evidence at a second scheduled sufficiency hearing on November 13. Royson Ceasar was represented by attorney Amit Mahabir.

The court noted that no statements, exhibits or indictment had been filed, and that the prosecution was not present. The absence followed an earlier extension granted in August to allow the state more time to comply with court directions after reporting difficulty contacting the complainant.

Master Bethelmy ruled there was no evidence before the court under Section 23 of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, 2011, as amended, by which the case could proceed.

Citing Rule 5(c) of the Criminal Procedure Rules, 2023, the court ordered that Ceasar be discharged, stating that in the event of non-compliance by the prosecution, the accused must be released.

Ceasar was arrested on October 19, 2021, and charged two days later. Throughout the proceedings, he consistently attended court and maintained his innocence.

Mahabir said his client who has no prior convictions or pending matters, was relieved that his name had been cleared after four years of court appearances.