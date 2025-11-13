The truth about credit cards

A small business has the logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at its entrance, letting customers know they accept credit card payments. -

THE EDITOR: These days more and more people are turning to credit cards to cover everyday expenses – groceries, light bills, school supplies, car repairs. It feels convenient (and often is), but if we’re not careful it can become a trap that leads to years of stress and debt.

Make no mistake, a credit card is not free money. It may feel easy to swipe and walk away, but it all must be paid back – with interest. Many cards charge around two per cent per month. That means a $1,000 purchase can end up costing a lot more if you don’t repay quickly.

One of the biggest mistakes is thinking the minimum payment is enough. It isn’t. Most of that goes to interest, so your balance barely moves while charges pile up. It’s like treading water and never reaching shore.

That said, used wisely, credit cards can be helpful. Most offer a grace period – about 30 days interest-free if you pay the full balance by the due date. This is a powerful benefit, but it only works if you’re disciplined. Miss the date or pay less than the full balance and you pay interest on the full amount.

Credit cards can also help bridge short-term cash flow gaps – for example, if your bills are due before your salary arrives. But be sure to repay in full as soon as your income hits, or interest kicks in.

Another smart use is to consolidate spending on one card. This simplifies tracking, budgeting, and gives you a clear view of where your money goes – if you stay within budget and clear the balance each month.

And yes, credit cards are useful in emergencies – like a sudden car repair or medical bill. But even then, the goal should be to repay quickly so that one emergency doesn’t become long-term debt.

If you find that credit cards make you overspend or tempt you to only pay the minimum, switch to a debit card. With debit, you spend your own money – no interest, no borrowing, no traps.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

• Do not treat your credit limit like extra income. It’s borrowed – and expensive – money.

• Do take advantage of the grace period. Pay your full balance on or before the due date or risk interest on the entire amount.

• Do avoid the trap of minimum payments. Pay as much as you can.

• Do use one card to track your spending but stick to your budget.

• Do consider using a debit card if credit tempts you to overspend.

• Do learn the basics of budgeting and debt – there’s plenty of free guidance online.

Credit cards aren’t the enemy, but they require planning and discipline. Used wisely, they can help. Used recklessly, they can hurt. The key is knowing the difference.

DERWIN HOWELL

via e-mail