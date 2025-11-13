The Top Gun mindset: Leading through chaos with discipline, adaptability

Dan Baxter, retired US naval aviator delivers a message to the audience at the American Chamber of Commerce of TT’s (Amcham TT) Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on November 11. Photo courtesy AmchamTT. -

WHEN Dan Baxter flew off the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan into the grey aftermath of the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, he wasn’t on a combat mission. There was no flight plan, no briefing manual, no simulation.

The United States Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier had become an emergency relief hub for a nation dealt the triple disaster of an earthquake, a tsunami, and a nuclear meltdown at Fukushima.

“I’d lived in Japan for three years,” Baxter told delegates at the American Chamber of Commerce of TT’s (AmCham TT) Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on November 11.

“When my commanding officer asked me to lead an operations centre on land, I didn’t hesitate. But when I arrived, no one – neither our forces nor Japan’s – had a plan for what came next. Everyone turned and said, ‘You’re the only ones with capability. Tell us what you’re going to do.’”

The retired US naval aviator, former squadron commander, and co-creator of HOPGun – a leadership framework for Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) – was delivering the opening-day feature session titled The Top Gun Mindset: How Adaptive Capacity Leads to Business Resilience.

His story of leading through chaos became a living analogy for corporate adaptability under pressure.

The USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group mobilised 24 ships, 189 aircraft, and roughly 24,000 personnel to deliver relief.

What they lacked in preparation, Baxter suggested, they made up for in operational discipline.

“There was zero training for humanitarian response,” he said.

“But we had command intent, and we had process discipline — how we plan, brief, execute, and learn. That became our foundation.”

That foundation, he calls adaptive capacity, wasn’t built on theory but from necessity: transforming combat systems into humanitarian tools, repurposing F-18 fighter jets for aerial reconnaissance, and turning helicopters into aid carriers.

The carrier even converted its desalination systems to provide fresh water to shore.

The result was Operation Tomodachi (“Friend”), a US$90 million relief effort that became a model for rapid organisational transformation.

“We had discipline, learning, and trust,” Baxter recalled. “But we had to build adaptive capacity very quickly.”

For Baxter, adaptive capacity means “the means and willingness to change. And if you don’t like the word change,” he added, “call it learn.”

Baxter’s aviation experience has since evolved into a consulting framework that blends military precision with industrial psychology. He now advises companies in energy, construction, and manufacturing — industries where small lapses can cause catastrophic outcomes.

His message to business leaders is to integrate safety and performance instead of treating them as opposites.

“On an aircraft carrier, if safety were first, we’d never launch planes in bad weather,” he said. “There’s a lot of safety in the ready room watching movies and eating popcorn.

That’s why we say, ‘Mission first, safety always.’ Safety is not a priority—it’s a value. Priorities change. Values don’t.”

This distinction should resonate strongly in TT’s energy sector, where balancing production targets with workplace safety remains a frequent challenge.

Baxter’s model urges leaders to “operationalise safety” an embed it into mission planning, performance metrics and debrief systems rather than isolating it within compliance departments.

“Professionals plan,” he said. “Someone once asked me, ‘Why plan so much when the plan always changes?’ Because planning gives you the confidence to adjust when something bad happens.

“You plan for precision, not perfection.”

Much of Baxter’s philosophy draws from high-reliability organisation (HRO) theory—the study of how complex, high-risk systems like aviation and nuclear power avoid failure.

But unlike the academic tone of many HRO models, his approach is practical.

“We never focused primarily on the negative side of things,” he explained.

“Don’t measure the absence of negatives—no accidents, no incidents. Measure the presence of verifiable actions that make you safe.”

That approach, he argued, requires replacing the industry cliché “lessons learned” with “lessons implemented.”

“If you can’t tell me a verifiable action someone took to change something, it’s not a lesson learned — it’s a lesson destined to be repeated.”

Trust was a major component of Baxter’s message, and what he calls “the foundation of all continuous improvement.”

On the flight deck, it meant trusting an 18-year-old to stop a mission moments before launch.

In business, it means creating an environment where employees are empowered to question, report and suggest without fear of punishment.

He illustrated this with a story familiar to aviators about a young maintenance worker who accidentally triggered an aircraft canopy jettison, destroying a nearby F-18.

“The easy reaction is to blame,” Baxter said.

“But the right one is to ask: how did leadership, the team, and the system let this happen?”

His “mirror check” principle requires leaders to first examine their own role in failure before holding anyone else accountable.

“Accountability starts with contact,” he said. “Let people give their account before you decide if they’re culpable.”

Baxter argued that this kind of trust isn’t soft but operational.

“If there’s any doubt, there’s no doubt,” he said, quoting a standard carrier maxim.

“If someone hesitates because something feels wrong, we stop everything. That’s what saves lives, and aircraft.”

Baxter’s storytelling was dotted with anecdotes that translate into corporate management. One being, “discipline equals freedom.”

“Operational discipline drives safety, performance, reliability, and morale.

“It frees people from mental stress because they know what to expect and how to respond.”

He illustrated this through aviation’s structured learning cycle: to plan, brief, execute, debrief, learn, and implement.

Many organisations, he noted, stop after the “debrief,” never closing the loop with implementation.

“The highest-performing organisations in the world reflect, correct, change their expectations, and then inspect their new reality,” he said.

“Do that iteratively, and you’ll build performance, reliability, and resilience.”

Baxter often used flight imagery to explain leadership.

“Aim small, miss small,” he tells executives, borrowing from fighter training.

“That’s where your adaptive capacity lies.”

Precision, he stressed, isn’t about avoiding mistakes but about learning fast and adjusting course.

He referenced the “blue line versus black line” model used in naval aviation: follow standard procedures for critical tasks (the black line), but use judgment and adaptability for everything else (the blue line).

“When people are trained and trusted, they can adapt within clear boundaries. That’s what prevents chaos.”

He also dismissed the notion that checklists create robotic workers.

“When you train people to use checklists effectively, error rates drop dramatically — from about five per cent to one per cent,” he said.

“Digitised checklists can bring it near zero. That’s not bureaucracy; that’s reliability.”

Baxter, who holds an MBA from Rice University and is completing a doctorate in industrial organisational psychology, was clear about what separates management from leadership.

“You manage tools and processes,” he said.

“You lead people. If you treat people like tools, you lose the value they bring to your organisation.”

He recalled how naval leadership principles demand early and continuous leadership training, something many civilian industries lack.

“In most companies, leadership development starts 15 or 20 years into a career,” he said. “That’s too late. By then, culture is already set.”

His prescription is to equip people to act their way into new thinking, not think their way into new acting.

“People on the front line learn by doing,” he said. “Executives change when they see that learning in action.”

The human factor

At the end of his presentation, Baxter returned to the moment that shaped his philosophy: the Japanese friends who greeted him after the mission. “They told me, ‘Thank you for coming back to save our families and our country.’

There could be no greater reward for running a disciplined organisation that can learn and build adaptive capacity.”

The message to business leaders at AmCham TT was clear: resilience isn’t a slogan but a system.

And safety isn’t a department; it’s a value embedded in every mission worth pursuing.

Baxter’s main lessons for business leaders:

* Plan with precision, not rigidity.

* Make safety a value, not a fluctuating priority.

* Build trust through transparent feedback and “mirror checks.”

* Replace “lessons learned” with “lessons implemented.”

* Empower employees to act their way into new thinking.