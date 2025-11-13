The creative economy as national strategy

Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra's pan theatre on the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine. Panyards can be a source of real estate wealth. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Rubadiri Victor

In part one of this series on October 23, we compared the extensive creative sector submissions to the two brief lines it received in Parliament. That first piece outlined the foundations of a multi-billion-dollar creative industries sector. In this conclusion, we outline the projects and interventions that must anchor budget 2025/26 if TT is to finally unleash the full potential of its creative economy.

1. Regularising the panyards: Unlocking hidden wealth

One of the most transformative proposals in the creative sector’s submission is the regularisation of land tenure for panyards. Currently, 65-75 per cent of panyards sit on state lands. Legalising their tenure costs the state virtually nothing, yet a simple ministerial signature could transfer hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate wealth into the hands of grassroots creatives and working-class communities. A cabinet note already exists outlining management training programmes and the creation of a trust company to guide this historic process. It would represent the largest single migration of wealth into the cultural sector in our history.

2. Heritage: The sleeping giant

TT’s heritage sector remains one of our greatest untapped sources of foreign exchange, easily capable of earning $2 billion annually if developed to international standards. With the Prime Minister now taking heritage into her office, there is a critical opportunity for partnership in modernising and monetising this field.

Budget 2025/26 should prioritise the listing of at least 50 new heritage sites under the National Trust and the launch of 12 flagship, income-generating destinations designed to international best-practice standards. This requires hiring skilled curators, designers, and programmers to ensure adaptive reuse and authentic visitor experiences.

Currently, the Ministry of Tourism continues to centre its spending on Maracas Beach, an overexposed asset, while neglecting sites with far higher potential. Promising heritage projects include:

• The Diego Martin 'Home of Calypso' project

• VS Naipaul’s Lion House multimedia museum in Chaguanas

• The Hosay Riots 1884 monument

• Samuel Waldron’s sculpture park in Point Fortin

• Brinsley Samaroo’s sugar heritage museum

Each of these could generate tens of millions in annual income while diversifying our tourism offerings.

3. East Port of Spain (PoS): From crime to creativity

The East PoS Growth Pole and Heritage City project, championed by the East PoS Council of Community Organisations, must be implemented. This is not just a community rehabilitation initiative, it is a model for crime reduction through creative entrepreneurship.

Projects include the Observatory Street heritage and artisan guild district, a Carnival factory, and the international museum of TT Music at George and Nelson streets. Together with UNESCO’s designation of PoS as a music heritage city, these ventures could become multi-million-dollar earners once properly designed and programmed.

4. Preserving our national collections

TT urgently needs a heritage warehouse to safeguard our endangered national artefacts. Such a facility would allow proper curation and conservation while generating tourism income. With over 300,000 potential visitors annually, it could earn up to $60 million each year.

Without this intervention, priceless heritage material — valued at over $1 billion, will deteriorate within the next five years. The recent loss of the Banyan archives to Barbados is only a glimpse of what could come if this issue remains ignored.

5. Music and the return of Caribbean Sound Basin

The reopening of the legendary Caribbean Sound Basin in Maraval could once again position TT at the heart of the global music industry. Once ranked among the world’s top studios, it launched the Kiskadee Karavan and can again catalyse a new era of local music production and export.

Alternatively, the proposed national studio hub, developed in partnership with Grammy-winning TT engineer Dexter Simmons (Michael Jackson, Outkast), would create a modern ecosystem for recording, training, and networking with global markets.

Complementing this is the Sou Sou Sessions initiative, a national effort to record the unrecorded genius of every genre at high quality, platforming the music locally and internationally. The plan even proposes that every secondary school graduation season feature live local bands, ensuring the next generation experiences homegrown excellence.

Moreover, with the global resurgence of vinyl records — a billion-dollar market, TT could become a niche producer of vinyl, leveraging its petroleum-based manufacturing expertise.

6. Protecting and monetising our intellectual property

A comprehensive campaign is needed to copyright and trademark local creative works, books, music, films, games, and more, so that they can be licensed and monetised internationally. Establishing a national licensing company dedicated to managing and marketing TT’s intellectual property globally would connect local creators with major licensing firms and open new revenue streams for generations of artists.

7. Reintroducing tech-voc and arts magnet schools

The government must reintroduce tech-vocational training in secondary schools and establish magnet schools for the arts, technical skills, and computer science. These institutions should be professionally managed and feature immersive creative curricula.

Tech-voc education is a proven driver of sustainable employment and youth rehabilitation, while also providing critical skills to support the manufacturing, petrochemical, and repair sectors. Investing in such programmes strengthens both the creative and industrial economies simultaneously.

8. A bold cultural pivot: The Prime Minister’s residence as a national gallery

The boldest proposal is to transform the Prime Minister’s official residence and diplomatic centre into a new national art gallery. The international attention such a gesture would generate is incalculable, garnering free global media coverage from The New York Times to Vogue, Art News to CNN.

This single move could place TT on the global cultural map, attracting international artists, collectors, and investors. It would symbolise a radical redefinition of leadership and national priorities, positioning culture at the centre of development.

Our current national gallery is far too small to display our national collection; it takes only an hour to tour, compared to Jamaica’s two-day experience. The Prime Minister’s residence is the only suitable site in the capital capable of housing such a collection. This audacious pivot could transform our global image and elevate TT’s creative brand to unprecedented heights.

The time has come for a more sophisticated approach to industrial development, one that recognises the creative industries as serious economic drivers. The projects proposed for budget 2025/26 are not acts of charity; they are strategic investments in foreign exchange generation, employment, and global positioning.

At this moment of global socio-economic instability, TT must innovate to empower its citizens, diversify its economy, and expand its presence on the world stage. The creative sector stands ready to lead that charge, if only the nation’s leadership will give it the space, structure, and vision to do so.