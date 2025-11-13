Sando mayor: Stop feeding the homeless on the promenade

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SAN Fernando mayor Robert Parris has issued a stern appeal to well-meaning citizens and charitable groups: “Stop feeding the homeless on Harris Promenade.”

He said the situation has spiralled out of control, with an estimated 200 socially-displaced people, many of whom are being fed up to eight times a day, now calling the promenade home. While this is a perennial problem, the mayor said the point has to be re-emphasised because the situation is out of control.

“We have discovered a lot of people from other communities come to San Fernando and congregate on the promenade because they are being fed,” Parris said.

“I inherited the problem, but it is not my problem alone. It is our problem. I am asking for your help. When sanitation workers go to clean, they find boxes all over, human faeces, urine...all these things. It is disappointing we have to go through that daily.”

He said this affects children from three primary and secondary schools, the churches, courts, and the police station which are all located near to the promenade.

While he understands and appreciates the spirit of charity, Parris said the practice of public feeding is creating serious problems for the management of the promenade which was a once-proud landmark but is now overrun by the homeless.

“I will never dissuade anyone from being charitable. Charity is part of what humanity is about. However, this is lending to the issue we are facing. We must be mindful of the social ills created when we feed them on the streets.”

The mayor urged those who wish to help, to instead donate meals to centres for the socially displaced at King’s Wharf or Court Shamrock on Rushworth Street Extension, where food can be evenly distributed. He suggested charitable acts could be redirected toward children’s homes, hospitals and homes for the aged.

The plea comes after a recent incident in which a man was seen feeding a group of homeless people on the promenade but quickly drove off after spotting the mayor and municipal police approaching.

“Because he knew he was doing wrong,” Parris said, explaining that bylaws passed under former mayor Kazim Hosein prohibit the public feeding of the homeless in that area.

“That law has been completely ignored, and now the homeless population is being fed at least eight times a day.”