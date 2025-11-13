Randy Glasgow: Let promoters pay bond to regulate noise level

Big flags and thousands of patrons at Xperience fete 2025 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. FILE PHOTO -

INSTEAD of a ban from certain venues, popular promoter Randy Glasgow said his colleagues should be allowed to pay a bond, which would be forfeited if noise pollution laws are broken while hosting events.

His suggestion follows the announcement that fetes and Carnival activities will no longer be allowed at all Udecott-controlled facilities, including the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the International Waterfront in Port of Spain.

Glasgow said if noise levels at the fetes exceed what is legal, this money could go to affected residents associations, he said.

He added that EMA officials should be present at Carnival events and “pull the plug” on those that do not adhere to the rules.

Glasgow urged fellow promoters to have meetings with resident associations, Udecott, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), police, fire and noise pollution experts and then return with solutions for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The TT Promoters Association (TTPA) has described the sudden ban as “destructive, short-sighted and a death knell for the entertainment industry.”

However, Glasgow said the PM has always been passionate about culture more than any other parliamentarian.

He said TT’s “largest and best” Carnival was in 2010 when, under Persad-Bissessar’s first administration, $2 million was awarded for Carnival competitions like International Soca Monarch, Calypso Monarch, Panorama and Chutney Soca Monarch.

“From then to now, there hasn’t been a bigger and better Carnival,” he said.

He said although the PM has said an emphatic no to events at the BLCA, he asked fellow promoters to give hope a chance.

Although Persad-Bissessar has said she has no intention of meeting the promoters, Glasgow added his voice to those calling for a meeting.

“Trinidad Carnival positions TT as a global leader in culture, promoting the nation's rich history and diverse creativity, internationally.

In this regard, I am asking the Honourable Prime Minister to give promoters, with these Carnival flagship shows, an opportunity to meet with her,” he said.