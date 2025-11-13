Promoters’ warning after ban on Udecott venues: ‘Death blow for fetes’

FETE NO MORE: Scenes such as this, at the Naps Paradise fete on February 28, is now a thing of the past as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy has been banned as a fete venue. - File photo by Innis Francis

A DAY after the prime minister banned all fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, the TT Promoters Association (TTPA) has described the sudden ban on using not only the academy, but all Udecott-controlled facilities to host fetes and other Carnival-related events as “destructive, short-sighted and a death knell for the entertainment industry.”

In a press release issued on November 12, the association called for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the hope that she would reconsider her decision.

However, in a terse response to a query by Newsday, the prime minister said on the evening of November 12: “I have no intention of meeting with the TTPA. The decision stands and will not be reversed.”

The TTPA statement followed remarks by Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee announcing that the BLCA along with its surrounding areas – and all other facilities under the corporation’s management – will no longer be permitted to host fetes.

Bidaisee’s statements was followed by a social media post by Persad-Bissessar that, “…all fetes at the Brian Lara Stadium be stopped as the noise has become unbearable for residents,” and for, “far too long, the issue of noise pollution and its negative impact on communities has been ignored.”

For several years, the facility, located on the outskirts of San Fernando, has been an active hub for major Carnival fetes such as Stink and Dutty, Xperience, Out in South, Prestige and Naps Fete, among a host of others. The majority of these events are hosted in the BLCA’s car park and not on the cricket field.

Although Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin voiced full support for the prime minister’s decision, the TTPA maintained that, while concerns over noise pollution are legitimate, it will not stand by and allow the very events that helped TT’s Carnival uphold its reputation as the greatest show on earth to be “destroyed by ill-advised and poorly intentioned decisions.”

The TTPA statement condemned the decision which took immediate effect just under three months before Carnival.

“Many promoters who already received approval to use the BLCA, the International Waterfront Centre, and other key venues were informed this week that their permissions have been revoked,” the TTPA said.

“The association views this as yet another top-down decision made without consultation with the sector, and one that dismantles the entertainment economy in TT (known globally as the Mecca of Carnival).”

Additionally, the statement said the ban also applies to the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain and Invaders Bay.

Calls and messages to Bidaisee’s phone on November 12 went unanswered. SporTT CEO Jason Williams confirmed, via WhatsApp, that, “When we do (host events at BLCA), we get our bookings and have not been affected (by other events) previously.”

The TTPA said this move, coupled with the recent increase in alcohol and beer prices, has already had a “catastrophic impact” on mas bands, bars, nightclubs, event producers, alcohol distributors and other entrepreneurs who rely on the entertainment industry.

“Many are now being forced to consider closure, cancellations, contraction of operations and job cuts.”

The association claimed this decision has left more than 20 of the largest Carnival events without a home, and far too few options to accommodate large-scale productions, especially in the southland.

They added that such events employ over 100,000 people during the season, across an array of sectors, including but not limited to artistes, musicians, sound technicians, hairdressers, cleaners, security personnel, designers, engineers, DJs and content creators among a lengthy list of others.

‘DECISION GUIDED BY RESPONSIBILITY’

Minister Benjamin said residents in close proximity to the BLCA have regularly voiced concerns regarding excessive sound levels generated by large-scale events at the Tarouba facility.

“The decision to discontinue fetes at this particular venue is guided by responsibility to and inclusivity of all citizens,” she said in a statement issued by her ministry on Wednesday.

Highlighting the move as one that respects TT’s young and aged population as well as pets, Benjamin said this should be viewed as part of government’s broader vision to not only expand Carnival beyond its traditional footprint, but to ensure the well-being of all communities.

The ministry reassured that they will continue to work closely with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the TTPA, “to identify and develop new, suitable logistics for the execution of all Carnival-related events.”

Benjamin, while reassuring they are not stopping fetes, said, “What we are doing is working to identify and promote more appropriate spaces that can enhance the experience while reducing any negative impact that could possible arise.”

Reiterating her ministry’s intention to strike the right balance among culture, community and progress, Benjamin closed by saying, “We will not be swayed by political noise and such distractions should now be quieted.”

In a report in the Trinidad Express on November 12, Bidaisee said that maintaining the BLCA costs between $10m-$15m annually, while revenue from fetes was “nowhere close” to covering these expenses. He also cited security concerns and maintenance expenses, claiming the drawbacks outweigh the benefits of hosting fetes there.

‘A BLESSING IN DISGUISE’

With the BLCA and all other Udecott facilities now off-limits for major entertainment events, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris sees the southern city’s Skinner Park as being poised to take centre stage.

He believes the ban could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the city, potentially breathing new economic life into San Fernando’s cultural and entertainment sector.

“Any opportunity to earn additional revenue in the city of San Fernando is welcome,” Parris told Newsday on Wednesday.

“If it is that we consider doing the cultural events and different things at Skinner Park, certainly it will result in more interest in San Fernando, more entrepreneurial activities in San Fernando, generate and, more or less, ignite the sub-economy of our city.”

Parris said since news broke that fetes will no longer be allowed at the BLCA, promoters have already started reaching out to his office, to explore the possibility of using Skinner Park and other potential locations within the city.

“Yes, a lot of promoters have reached out to us,” he confirmed.

“These things are deliberated at the level of council and our council is made up of UNC and PNM members. We all agree that it’s not business as usual in the city of San Fernando, and therefore we have to find creative ways of earning revenue.”

The mayor pointed to the success of Skinner Park hosting a large-scale Independence Day event – Caesar’s Army’s In De Paint – which he said demonstrated San Fernando has the technical know-how and infrastructure to host major events.

“They (Caesar’s Army) actually taught us certain things in terms of the technical experience in the park promotion business or events promotion business for many years,” he added.

He said the city is determined to capitalise on this opportunity to strengthen its finances and boost local tourism.

“We do intend to raise some much-needed earnings to be able to cover any shortcomings in terms of our overall revenue within the city. We will do all that we can to create an environment and further promote tourism in the city of San Fernando.”