Princes Town man dead, woman injured in crash

KILLED IN CRASH: Paul Nanan of Princes Town. -

A man is dead and a woman badly injured, after a car crash along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on November 13.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Paul Nanan of Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, who was the front-seat passenger in the car.

The driver, a woman from Guanapo Estate in Rio Claro, reported to police that shortly before 5 am, while heading south, she lost control of the car which skidded off the roadway.

The white Nissan Versa ended up in a ditch on the shoulder of the highway near Indian Trail. Both occupants sustained serious injuries.

EHS personnel transported both Nanan and the woman to the Couva Hospital for medical treatment. He died while receiving treatment.

Around ten minutes after the crash, PCs Boodoo and Bridgemohan of the Highway Patrol Unit were among the first responders. FSSO Ali and other officers from the Couva Fire Station also responded, as well as officers from the Couva Police Station. Cpl Boodlal is continuing the investigation.