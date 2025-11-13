PNM to caucus on HDC issue

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

THE Opposition will be examining the Integrity in Public Life Act and Data Protection Act to determine if Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts broke the law when he revealed personal information of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his family regarding the purchase of three HDC apartments at the upscale Victoria Keyes development in Diego Martin.

At a media conference on November 13, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said from their initial perusal of the Integrity in Public Life Act Roberts may have breached Section 28 which requires officials with access to sensitive information to keep it confidential “unless the performance of duty or the needs of justice strictly require.”

She said Roberts behaved in a “reckless” manner when he placed financial information and other personal data of Eloise Gonsalves, the Prime Minister’s wife, and their two younger children, Storm and Soleil related to the purchase of apartments at the upscale Victoria Keyes Housing Development into the public domain.

“It is very unfortunate that Minister Roberts has decided, as a minister, in a ministry where he now has access to confidential information, to use that information and try to persuade the public that the People's National Movement (PNM) did some kind of illegal and unplanned act in Prime Minister Gonsalves’ family, purchasing apartments that is available on the open market for persons for purchase,” Beckles said.

Beckles is adamant there was no corruption in the sale of apartments to the Eloise and her two children, who are Trinidad and Tobago citizens.

She said any of the more than 200,000 people waiting to be allocated a property by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) can go through one of the two real estate companies charged with selling the units to purchase one.

Beckles condemned Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for supporting Roberts in his attempt to embarrass the SVG leader in her (Persad-Bissessar’s) defence.

Opposition Senators Amery Browne and Faris Al-Rawi also denounced Roberts’ conduct, saying his statements were a distraction from the resurfacing of allegations surrounding the LifeSport Programme.

Browne said Roberts attack on the SVG PM’s family are unacceptable as relatives of politicians are generally not subject to attacks in the political arena.

He said it should be something that all citizens condemn.

Al-Rawi noted changes in the project conducted by the UNC during its term in office from 2010-2015 resulted in units at the Diego Martin development ballooning out of the financial reach of low and middle income citizens.

He said on returning to government the PNM decided to sell the houses on the open market to give taxpayers an opportunity to recover some of the millions spent.

The Vincentian PM's wife has denied that her family were granted any favours when the acquired apartments at Victoria Keyes.

Citizens interested in purchasing property at Victoria Keyes will have an opportunity to view the units on November 22 when the HDC’s Asset Management Company Limited (AMC) holds an open house. Viewings are scheduled to take place between 9 am and 2 pm.

According to a flyer on the HDC’s social media pages, apartments start from $1 million. Interested buyers can contact 799-6087 for more details.