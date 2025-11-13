PM Persad-Bissessar backs Rubio's fake news claim on CNN report

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the State Department in Washington. - AP PHOTO

THE Prime Minister is warning people about fake news including fake news from international media outlets.

This as she supported United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuting as false a CNN report that Britain has stopped sharing intelligence with the US on drug-trafficking vessels over concerns about US military strikes in the Caribbean. Rubio said nothing has changed that has impeded Washington's ability to act.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada, Rubio – according to a Reuters news report – said no one had raised the operations near Venezuela during the meeting and said Britain had not raised concerns directly with him.

On her official account on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, "Once again, US Secretary of State...Rubio has refuted a false report published in the international media – a story that was irresponsibly repeated by some local (news) outlets and presented to our citizens as fact."

She said there are blatant attempts to undermine ongoing efforts to confront narco-traffickers and organised crime.

"My Government remains steadfast in its partnership with the United States as we take decisive, co-ordinated action to stem the flow of drugs, guns, and human trafficking into TT".

The PM said the Caribbean cannot be called a zone of peace, "and Trinidad and Tobago will not be one," so long as powerful cartels continue to wreak havoc and destroy lives. For too long,she added, their illicit trade has driven TT nation to become one of the most violent places on earth.

"Upon assuming office, I made it clear that I would not stand idly by and allow criminals to terrorise and traumatise our citizens. My government will continue to stand firmly with the United States and strengthen our national security systems to ensure a safe and secure TT."

SOUTHERN SPEAR NOW UNDERWAY



In another post on the X platform, US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said on November 13 that Operation Southern Spear was underway in the southern Caribbean Sea. He said when US President Trump gives an order, the Department of War will deliver.

"Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and US Southern Command, this mission defends our homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our hemisphere, and secures our homeland from the drugs that are killing our people.

"The western hemisphere is America’s neighbourhood – and we will protect it," Hegseth said.

There were no further details on what exactly Operations Southern Spear entailed.