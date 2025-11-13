PM: 'Fake news' meant to undermine anti-drug operations

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, shakes the hand of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, September 30,in Washington. -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Trinidad and Tobago to "beware of fake news" meant to "undermine ongoing efforts to confront narco-traffickers and organised crime."

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on November 13, Persad-Bissessar posted a video clip of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denying a CNN report that the UK had stopped sharing specific intelligence with the US over concerns of the legality of its anti-drug missile strikes which have killed almost 70 people since September 2.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Once again, US Secretary of State @SecRubio has refuted a false report published in the international media – a story that was irresponsibly repeated by some local outlets and presented to our citizens as fact....My government remains steadfast in its partnership with the US as we take decisive, coordinated action to stem the flow of drugs, guns, and human trafficking into TT."

The PM reiterated, contrary to her Caricom colleagues, that the Caribbean cannot be a zone of peace unless decisive action is taken to eliminate the flow of illegal drugs."The Caribbean cannot be called a zone of peace – and TT will not be one – so long as powerful cartels continue to wreak havoc and destroy lives. For too long, their illicit trade has driven our nation to become one of the most violent places on earth.

"Upon assuming office, I made it clear that I would not stand idly by and allow criminals to terrorise and traumatise our citizens. My government will continue to stand firmly with the US and strengthen our national security systems to ensure a safe and secure TT."

Speaking to reporters on November 12, Rubio was asked about the CNN report. He said, "There are reasons that we have those assets in the region and that is to collect intelligence, and we're actioning on that. I did see a CNN report, I wouldn't go into great detail, but it is a false story, it's a fake story."

He claimed that CNN's sources on the article were unreliable and have hidden agendas.

"What's happening is people with a business card with a government e-mail on it becomes sources – but they're not even in the know, they have an agenda or want to make themselves important.

"This is a counter-drug operation. The president has ordered it in defence of our country – it continues, it's ongoing. It can stop tomorrow if they stop sending drug boats."

Rubio labelled Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro a narco-terrorist regime supplying illegal drugs to the US and Europe.

"They're also a transshipment organisation. They openly co-operate with the shipping of drugs to the US and Europe, so maybe they (Europe) should be thanking us."