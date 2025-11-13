Pastor prays for murdered cousin's killers

Relatives carry the coffin with the body of Vishnu Lalla at his home in California on November 13. -

KIDNAP and murder victim, Vishnu Lalla, 63, was remembered mainly for his kindness towards people and animals, his love of nature and for his tremendous work ethic.

His funeral took place at his home at Windsor Park in California, Couva, on November 13, where scores of mourners paid tributes.

The livestock farmer was found dead in a forested area off Brechin Castle Road, Rivulet Road, Couva, on November 9, just over 24 hours after being kidnapped and held for ransom. He was shot in the head.

Pastor Ralph Sawh, one of Lalla's cousins, officiated at the funeral and reflected on the tragedy.

Sawh offered a prayer for those responsible for Lalla's death.

"I pray about those who are involved in doing cruel things to people, like what was done to my cousin. Send your angels after them, Lord. The Word said, 'Evil shall slay the wicked.' You know if they are going to repent, God put a stop to them," he said.

He also spoke of the importance of the soul, adding that the most precious thing people have is their soul.

"You can lose everything on this earth, but the Bible says make sure you don't lose your soul," he said.

The pastor prayed for peace and comfort for Lalla's family and friends, adding, "I pray for the calming peace and presence that the Holy Spirit of God can give to us, whether we are believers or not."

Lalla's sister Molly, who lives abroad, paid an emotional tribute to her brother.

"I was always excited to see Vishnu. You were not only my brother, you were one of my closest friends and cheerleaders," she said.

Molly recalled their deep bond, saying they loved each other, and she would cherish that love forever.

"Your heart was so full of love. You were always helping someone, giving freely without ever expecting anything in return."

"Last Sunday, when I saw you, you were so happy. You sat by my side for hours, hugging and kissing me. I found a different kind of love from you that I haven't felt before. It was almost like you knew we were seeing each other for the last time."

She said he has gained his wings.

"I want to always remember you sitting in your pasture, surrounded by your animals, under the blue skies, doing what you loved most. You told me that was your peaceful place. I know you will find that peaceful place in God's kingdom."

One of Lalla's nephews, identified only as Ishwar, remembered his uncle as a man who made time for everyone and lived life with a big heart.

"Uncle Vishnu was kind to everybody. He never held grudges. He believed in forgiving quickly. He was a hard worker. He did not work for praise, he worked because things depended on him—his animals, his lands, his friends, and his family."

He added that Lalla was a father figure to many.

One of Lalla's nieces told the gathering that he was the sixth of nine children.

"He was like a father to me and many others," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

She said he loved his dogs and cats, was always surrounded by them, and cared deeply for his family and friends.

The body was taken to the Waterloo Cremation Site for cremation

Lalla was kidnapped from his home on the evening of November 8, after being seen tending to his animals in his yard.

His grey Toyota Hilux was later found burned, and a ransom demand for $100,000 was made for his safe return.

A 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

Investigations into his murder have led to the detention of a policeman and two civilians, all of whom are believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and murder of Lalla.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, are investigating.