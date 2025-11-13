No faith in Gasparillo police

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro - GREVIC ALVARADO

THE EDITOR: I am a widow living in the Guaracara/Tabaquite community. I am a retired public servant living in fear having been a victim of a recent robbery. Some of my fellow villagers were victims of a brutal home invasion where people posing as military officers beat and assaulted them, including children.

A few years ago someone wrote a letter to the editor about illegal drugs in the community. Would you believe that rather than assist the villagers by way of increased patrols, officers were trying to find out who wrote that letter?

There are two police stations serving the community – in Princes Town and Gasparillo. My concern is about the Gasparillo police as the people in our community see a station whose officers have no concern for citizens under their jurisdiction.

I hope the Police Complaints Authority can investigate the behaviour of those officers regarding their inaction on reports made by citizens.

Over the past year there has been an increase in criminal activities in the Whiteland, Mayo, Esmeralda and Guaracara communities. This is no different from other communities.

However, my concern is with the total failure of Gasparillo officers to properly investigate crimes in these communities and arrest people despite being provided with names of known law-breakers and suspects.

Over the past month there have been home invasions, robberies, and even a murder in Esmeralda. To date there has been no action by the Gasparillo police in addressing these crimes. There has been no arrest, no investigation, and no interest shown, despite the suffering of people.

I have been told that the names of people involved in home invasions and who threaten residents have been given to the police, but to date no one has been arrested or charged.

I am pleading with the MP, minister of homeland security, the police commissioner and the leadership of the Police Complaints Authority to take a deep look at the operations of the Gasparillo police station.

Citizens of this community have no confidence that officers will properly follow-up on reports. After a crime has been committed and reports made, it is very difficult to get in contact with investigating officers and one is left to feel as if they have forgotten about the victims. Something needs to be done.

BEATRICE MCFARLANE

Guaracara