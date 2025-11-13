Mitchell slams fete ban at cricket academy, Hasely Crawford stadium

Randall Mitchell - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Former tourism, culture and the arts minister Randall Mitchell has criticised a decision by the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) to ban fetes at all facilities managed by the corporation including the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Hasely Crawford Stadium.

In a statement, Mitchell said, "TT’s cultural expression cannot and must not be reduced to that one word, 'noise'. We are long past those days." He added, "Our cultural economy and those creatives who work tirelessly to create and produce cultural products must never be reduced and be described as a nuisance.

While noise pollution is a legitimate concern, Mitchell warned, "Banning cultural events and cultural event spaces is not the solution."

He said, "The concept of nuisance always involves a balancing act to reduce its negative effects. Balancing the needs of residents’ quiet peace and enjoyment and the needs of the cultural economy to thrive"

Mitchell added there are processes in place by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the noise pollution rules to achieve that balance.

"The EMA has always been the lawful agency with the authority to accept and approve applications for noise variation and to ensure that promoters and bar owners comply along with the police."

In this regard, he suggested enforcement might be the issue.

"Fetes, concerts and community events at venues like the Brian Lara Stadium employ hundreds from sound engineers and vendors to artistes and stage crews and sustain an ecosystem that drives the economy using creativity and tourism."

Mitchell said, "What is needed is a policing of the regulations on decibel limits, event hours, and sound management by the EMA, the management at the Brian Lara Stadium, and the promoters." He reiterated blanket bans are not the solution.

"We can protect residents’ peace without stifling the same cultural economy that the minister of finance spoke about supporting in his budget speech that defines TT and powers so much of our economic and creative life. All the people who take part in the cultural economy must not be made to suffer."

Mitchell said, "One can only hope that as the prime minister moves to implement policies affecting our creative and cultural economy, she does so without an age bias that heavily favours one demographic over another."