Minister of the People tours Sewa clothing drive

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit, centre, and ministry staff met with Sewa TT officials and volunteers during the visit to the Sewa TT Clothing Recycle Project 2025. - Photo by Kathy Ramdeen

MINISTER of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit on November 13 toured the Sewa TT annual clothing recycle project at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

The clothing drive is expected to benefit more than 6,000 people, including 1,100 people supported directly through the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services (MPSDFS).

In a news release on November 13, the ministry said it partnered with Sewa TT to identify NGOs, transitional facilities and vulnerable clients to to distribute clothing to.

The release said the minister commended Sewa TT for its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and volunteerism, noting that the initiative promotes sustainability while helping to restore dignity and comfort to those most in need.

“This project reflects the power of collaboration and compassion. It is a shining example of how partnerships between government and civil society can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” the release said. “The ministry’s continued collaboration with Sewa TT underscores its broader mission to strengthen relationships with NGOs and community organisations, fostering a more responsive, inclusive, and caring society.”