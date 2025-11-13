Man pleads guilty to robbing Grande supermarket

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to robbery and several driving offences after he appeared before a Port of Spain master on November 11.

Meanwhile, police in separate operations arrested three other men for gun-related crimes in San Juan and El Dorado over the past week.

Kobe Barrow, of Mausica Road, D’Abadie, appeared before Master Rehanna Hosein at the North Masters Court, charged with robbery with aggravation, driving without a driver’s permit, and driving without insurance. Barrow pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to reports, around 8.11 pm on November 6, Barrow and another man entered a supermarket at the corner of Barker Trace and Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande.

One of the men was armed with a gun, though it is unclear if it was Barrow or his accomplice. The men announced a hold-up and stole an undisclosed quantity of cash, cigarettes, and alcohol before escaping in a white Toyota Aqua.

Officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and the Sangre Grande Police Station responded, while members of the North Central Division Task Force later intercepted the car near the Wallerfield, Cumuto intersection.

Police arrested Barrow and recovered the stolen items inside the car, along with fake registration plates taped over the originals. Barrow's sentencing is scheduled for December 9.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 43-year-old man in San Juan after he was found with an illegal firearm during an anti-crime exercise on November 11.

A media release said officers of Operation Hope B conducted a hybrid patrol between 2 pm and 9 pm in several areas across the Santa Cruz and El Socorro districts.

Around 6.30 pm, officers driving on Jones Trace, Quarry Road, San Juan, saw a group of men in a yard. One of the men, on seeing the police, reportedly grabbed his waist and ran into nearby bushes.

Officers followed and ordered him to drop the weapon. The man complied, and police recovered a black and silver-coloured gun loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken to the San Juan Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate media release dated same day, the police service, via a release, commended officers of the North Central Division for what it described as “swift and decisive actions” in arresting two men.

It said moments before the men, one armed with a gun, robbed another man in El Dorado.

Around 12.45 am on November 12, the victim was walking along Bazilon Street near the Eastern Main Road when he was accosted by the men, one of whom was armed.

The armed suspect announced a robbery and stole the victim’s gold chain before both fled on foot.

Officers PC O’Neil and PC Duncan, who were on mobile patrol nearby, saw two men fitting the description of the suspects running. They gave chase and arrested both.

On searching the men, they found one pistol fitted with a magazine containing 13 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

The suspects, both from Sea Lots, were taken into custody pending charges of robbery with aggravation, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.