THE EDITOR: To many, the world may sometimes seem a dreary and depressing place and not surprisingly so. However, it is imperative that we look for the glimmers in life and try to improve things as best as we can. My poem, Live With Intention, will help.
To live each day with intention and hope
Believing that things will get better
That people will be kind or at least smile with one another
The good you think about will manifest in your behaviour
Love will conquer indifference
Little acts like comforting a neighbour matter
Share what you have a lot of even if it’s mangoes or peewah
Our world needs colour
Strive to be a rainbow.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
