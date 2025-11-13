Live with intention

-

THE EDITOR: To many, the world may sometimes seem a dreary and depressing place and not surprisingly so. However, it is imperative that we look for the glimmers in life and try to improve things as best as we can. My poem, Live With Intention, will help.

To live each day with intention and hope

Believing that things will get better

That people will be kind or at least smile with one another

The good you think about will manifest in your behaviour

Love will conquer indifference

Little acts like comforting a neighbour matter

Share what you have a lot of even if it’s mangoes or peewah

Our world needs colour

Strive to be a rainbow.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail