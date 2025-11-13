Government on fete ban criticisms: 'Storm in a tea cup'

GOVERNMENT is not concerned about criticisms from certain people about the Urban Development Corporation or Trinidad and Tobago's (Udecott) decision earlier this week to ban fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Government views the matter as "a storm in a tea cup."

The matter will be addressed through a combination of consultations and legislation.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Barry Padarath made these comments to the media after a certificate of comfort distribution ceremony at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation auditorium on November 13.

Padarath referred to a statement made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently on social media about noise from fetes at the academy affecting residents and about noise pollution.

He said the UNC addressed this matter during the recent general election campaign.

"We sought to harmonise our policy with legislation and of course action."

Padarath said there will be dialogue with stakeholders on this matter.

"I don't think that when you look across the venues under the purview of Udecott that this will have a significant impact in terms of deterrence and the use of these spaces, affecting the sales or the participation from the national community in Carnival celebrations."

Padarath said it was a case of looking at zones and spaces that will not have a detrimental impact "that we have traditionally seen...the complaints we have gotten from residents and communities throughout the length and breadth of TT."

He added, "There are spaces that can be utilised but they cannot be within residential areas and that is in contravention of the existing EMA (Environmental Management Authority) laws."

Padarath disclosed. "So legislation is coming to the Parliament, The Attorney General has spoken to us. He is drafting that legislation and I think what we now need to have...is speaking with the Minister of Culture and the promoters to find what are the alternatives."

He said, "I think it is really a storm in a tea cup being created by some and it is how do we find an effective alternative."

Padarath highlighted the Hyatt Regency hotel and the Government Campus Plaza as examples of Udecott facilities that do not fall in residential areas.

He said these events are sometimes used for events such as fetes.

Padarath did not see a ban on fetes at the academy having an effect on its revenues.

He added there was an operational cost incurred by Udecott when its facilities where used for events which they were not designed for, Padarath said there was situations were less revenue was being earned from these events while more expenditure was needed for the facilities that were hosting them.

Attorney General John Jeremie, Padarath continued, is looking at existing EMA legislation as it pertains to noise pollution.

"That legislation has not been reviewed for quite a while and therefore the environment has changed. The event type and the nature of these events have changed over a period of time."

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein reminded the media, government took a decision to ban public fireworks displays on Independence Day (August 31). That decision was taken in relation to the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) and protect animals and elderly people from noise caused by fireworks.

Hosein noted Christmas and New Year's Day are other occasions where there is heavy fireworks usage.

He said the Law Reform Commission is currently working on legislation related to this issue.

"It is in its final stages and it is legislation that will also come to the Parliament."

Hosein said Divali, which also sees a lot of fireworks usage, was held this year under the SoE.

He added anyone who wanted to use fireworks was required to get a permit to do so.

In a statement on November 13, Roger Marshall of FACTT ( Fireworks Action Coalition of TT) welcomed government's move to deal decisively with fireworks legislation and deal with noise pollution.

He said, "Fete promoters and fireworks distributors, and users have had ample opportunity to act responsibly to show compassion, respect others, and build a sustainable business model that does not harm others."

Marshall added, "Instead, they have only promoted bigger and louder, without care for the impact on others."

He said, "We must, as a people, be better than that. Those who can't discipline themselves must be disciplined."