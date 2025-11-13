Embracing the gateway to Africa

Africa is not just a continent, it’s a gateway to opportunity, culture, and transformation. -

Vashti G Guyadeen

This week's TT Chamber column features remarks from CEO and PALI ambassador, Vashti G Guyadeen to the Pan-African Leadership Institute’s Gateway to Africa Leadership Course via Zoom on November 10.

It is my privilege to welcome all 25 senior leaders enrolled in the Pan-African Leadership Institute’s Gateway to Africa Leadership Course. You come from 13 different countries – spanning Africa, the Caribbean, North America, and Europe including TT, Ghana, Rwanda, Jamaica, Canada, the UK, the USA, Italy, and more. This truly global cohort reflects the diversity and unity we celebrate in this programme. As CEO of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and a PALI ambassador, I am honoured to address such an outstanding group of leaders. Your presence here is a testament to your commitment to growth and to strengthening the bonds between Africa and its diaspora.

Reflections on the PALI journey

By way of introduction, I’d like to share a bit of my own journey with PALI. Just under two years ago, I was appointed as PALI’s ambassador for TT, a role in which I help bridge connections between my country and the wider African diaspora. The Pan-African Leadership Institute (PALI, founded in 2020) already has alumni in over 50 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia and today, you are becoming part of this growing global family. When I accepted the role, I was truly honoured to join PALI and excited to contribute to strengthening TT’s diaspora connections. In the past year, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of this network how leaders from far-flung corners of the world come together with a shared purpose. For example, during PALI’s last graduation, I saw participants who had only met online embracing each other like old friends. That sense of unity and shared mission is what PALI is all about.

Over the next four weeks, this Gateway to Africa leadership course will be an enriching journey into the heart of Africa. Africa is not just a continent, it’s a gateway to opportunity, culture, and transformation. This programme is designed for Africans worldwide and friends of Africa in the diaspora, to learn about the current state of the African continent and its rich cultures. You will get a comprehensive overview of African life, history, culture, economics, and global impact, including honest conversations about the legacy of colonisation and ongoing efforts to heal and unite the continent with its diaspora. Importantly, you’ll also gain practical insights from understanding Africa’s emerging markets and projected growth sectors, to how to do business on the continent, travel effectively, and appreciate Africa’s unique arts, music, and tourism industries. In short, consider this your guided tour of the “Motherland,” offering perspectives on how you can connect with Africa and even how to return home someday, for those in the diaspora who feel that call .

This course isn’t a one-way lecture; it’s a two-way exchange of knowledge. We have an incredible lineup of faculty and speakers, but equally important, we have you a cohort brimming with experience and insight. I urge you to make the most of every session. Ask questions, share your own perspectives, and dive into the case studies and discussions. Remember, you are learning with and from each other as much as from the instructors. PALI prides itself on bringing together diverse executives, and in this virtual classroom you have peers who are today’s aspiring world leaders, leverage that! You will find that the course provides ample opportunities to network and bond with one another, even in an online setting. In fact, one of the programme’s strengths is that executive students form permanent, meaningful relationships that endure long after the class is over. Some of the people you meet here could become future business partners, mentors, or lifelong friends.

Networking and South-South collaboration

One key message I want to impart is that this experience is about building bridges – personal and professional. The relationships you cultivate during these weeks can become the foundation for exciting collaborations beyond the course. As the head of a chamber of commerce, I see immense potential in these connections. We often talk about deepening South-South trade and co-operation forging direct partnerships between regions like Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America for mutual growth. In recent times, there have been high-level initiatives (for example, the Africa–Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum) aimed at strengthening private-sector ties between our regions to boost trade and investment. By getting to know each other here and understanding each other’s markets and cultures, you are contributing to that momentum. Who knows the dialogue you start in a Zoom breakout room could spark the next cross-continental enterprise or social impact project! So, I encourage you to use this platform to expand your network. Learn not only from the course content but also from the rich experiences of your fellow participants. Exchange emails, set up side conversations, and keep in touch. This is how we convert a training program into a lasting community of practice.

Invitation to TT’s immersion, graduation

Before I conclude, I have a special invitation for all of you. TT is proud to host PALI’s global headquarters for the 2025 term, and as such, we will be hosting the annual PALI Graduation and Leadership Immersion ceremony in a few months’ time. I would love to personally welcome each of you to my beautiful country for that event. Imagine finally meeting your classmates and instructors face-to-face, celebrating your achievements together, and immersing yourselves in a new culture. TT is a twin-island nation known for its world-famous Carnival and vibrant multicultural society. During the immersion, you’ll get to experience our warm hospitality, our steelpan music, delicious cuisine, and yes, our lovely beaches and we are home to over 470 birds. Beyond the cultural experience, the graduation event will be a chance to forge deeper connections with leaders from other PALI courses around the world. Each year, PALI’s host country offers this unique opportunity for alumni to connect across cohorts and establish meaningful partnerships in person. We in TT are gearing up to make it an unforgettable experience for you. So please, consider this an open invitation we’d be happy to have you join us for the graduation and see our country firsthand.

Looking ahead together

In closing, I want to underscore what a remarkable journey lies ahead for you. The fact that you’ve chosen to be here carving out time from your busy schedules speaks volumes about your dedication to leadership and to the vision of a connected Pan-African world. Remember the powerful words of Kwame Nkrumah: “I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me.” Regardless of where you were born or where you live today be it in Africa or the farthest corners of the diaspora, Africa lives in all of us who share this heritage and passion. This course is a step toward honouring that part of ourselves and leveraging it to lead with impact.

I encourage you to embrace the next four weeks wholeheartedly. Let Africa’s history inspire you, let her present opportunities excite you, and let her future become a shared endeavour that you will help shape. By the end of this course, I am confident you will not only have gained invaluable knowledge, but also a network of comrades and a renewed sense of purpose. Together, let’s make the most of this Gateway to Africa learn, connect, and lay the groundwork for lasting change in our communities.

For further information and registration, visit this website:

https://www.panafricanleadership.institute/blog/transformational-leadership-country-immersion-course