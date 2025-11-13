CPL donates US$100k to Jamaica's hurricane relief efforts

An aerial view of Falmouth, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025 in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. - AP PHOTO

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has pledged a US$100,000 donation to Jamaica to support with relief and rebuilding efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

CPL confirmed its support for the island's plight via a November 12 media release, which said the contribution will be made through the Office of the Prime Minister in Jamaica. The release said, this method will ensure "that the funds are distributed efficiently and directed to the areas where they are most urgently needed as communities begin the long process of recovery and reconstruction."

Up to November 11, the death toll in Jamaica had risen to 45, with many of the affected people on the island still trying to pick up the pieces after the Category 5 storm tore apart the western part of the country.

"Recognising Jamaica's vital role in both Caribbean cricket and the CPL's history, the league stands in solidarity with all those affected. Many within the CPL family – from players and coaches to staff and fans – have deep ties to Jamaica, making this initiative especially meaningful," the CPL release said.

To go along with the donation, CPL said it will also be collaborating with former Windies captain and T20 superstar Chris Gayle to amplify the latter's own fundraising initiatives. The release said CPL will use its vast network and global reach to help raise awareness of the relief efforts and encourage supporters around the world to chip in and lend support as well.

"Seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa has deeply affected us all. We hope this contribution can offer some support to those rebuilding their lives, and we encourage everyone across the world to dig deep and donate what they can in helping Jamaica recover," said CPL CEO Pete Russell.

"We will be working with the Jamaican authorities, our sponsors and franchise teams to continue to see what more can be done to further support Jamaica over the coming months," he said.

Olivia Grange, Jamaica's minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, thanked CPL for its gesture.

"Approximately 90,000 families in western Jamaica alone were directly affected by Hurricane Melissa; and we need every support to provide relief. So we're very grateful for this contribution by the CPL towards the relief effort," Grange said.

The Jamaica Tallawahs franchise won the maiden CPL title in 2013 and have three titles to their name – the second-most behind this year's winners Trinbago Knight Riders (five titles).