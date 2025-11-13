CJ, Udecott head tour Sando Supreme Court building

ON TOUR: Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee, left, during a tour on Thursday of the San Fernando Supreme Court building. -

CHIEF Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) chairman Shankar Bidaisee toured the San Fernando Supreme Court building on November 13.

The visit followed weeks of public debate caused by back and forth releases, in August, between Udecott and the Judiciary over the repair project’s rising costs, scope changes, and who was responsible for delays.

The courthouse, closed since renovations began in 2020, remains shuttered as both sides await Cabinet approval to proceed with a revised plan.

Originally budgeted at $12.8 million, the restoration cost has more than doubled to $22.1 million, with construction stalled after Udecott terminated the previous contractor in July. During the tour, Boodoosingh and Bidaisee were briefed by technical teams on the current state of works and steps required before procurement can resume.

Udecott has said it needs reconfirmation from the Judiciary of the project’s scope and funding before re-tendering, warning that no completion date can be given until those approvals are in hand. The agency estimates that once cleared, the process will take at least a year, pushing potential reopening to late 2026.

The Judiciary has maintained that delays stem largely from contractor under-performance, while Udecott cites extensive variation requests – including termite treatment, ICT room redesigns, and bathroom and security upgrades – that exceeded the original mandate. These variation requests were made under the tenure of previous CJ Ivor Archie.

The courthouse's protracted closure has forced the relocation of all San Fernando matters to the Princes Town Judicial Centre, disrupting access for attorneys and litigants in the southern district.

Legal practitioners have repeatedly urged authorities to restore in-person hearings, saying the delay undermines the public’s constitutional right to timely justice.