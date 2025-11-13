Charitable act by MP

Sangre Grande MP Wayne Sturge - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Sangre Grande MP Wayne Sturge must be commended for his philanthropy in housing fire victims at his constituency office. It is truly commendable that he would extend his constituency office to accommodate the families of fire victims.

This is the kind of MP we need – not one who will steups when someone comes to him for housing and not one where citizens have to camp out on their doorsteps. This is what a helping hand looks like in a time of need.

What this does is highlight the urgent need for revitalising some of the buildings left abandoned by the PNM for years. There are many schools like Aranguez South which have been abandoned and can be repurposed to provide short-term housing for people in need, like fire, flood and domestic violence victims. More so, places like the now collapsing Magdalena Resort can also be repurposed and revitalised for housing.

MP Sturge has shown the nation what a new level of representation is.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James