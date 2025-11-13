Celebrating on November 19

FOR MANY years, groups and individuals in TT have been observing International Men’s Day (IMD). During the afternoon of November 18, 2023, I attended the International Men’s Day Conference of the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of TT. It was held at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva.

It was a cordial interaction with a segment of humble and outstanding citizens. The theme of this inaugural conference was “Positive Role Models for Men” and was very relevant for youths and men in the 21st century. The highlight was a panel discussion comprising distinguished speakers.

In addition to the hospitality there was a warmth and friendliness among those in attendance. This event was co-ordinated by King Shepherd Ray Brathwaite, a Spiritual Baptist leader, who has also been supportive of World Day of the Boy Child.

This was not an isolated event. Since 1999, schools and government ministries, coupled with religious and non-governmental organisations, have hosted panel discussions, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, marches and lectures. Among them are Citizens for a Better TT, Rotary, Bankers Association of TT, Men Against Violence Against Women, Nalis, and Families in Action. And the inclusiveness of IMD is evident from the encouragement and observance of International Men’s Day by the proactive Support Autism TT and also the TT Military Ex-Servicemen Association.

Progressive journalists, columnists and the rest of the media must be commended for willingly informing the public of IMD’s simple messages for improved gender relations and positive male role models.

Across the globe there are high commissioners and ambassadors of IMD leading the ground troops and allies who have been resilient. These amazing men and women have either organised and/or voluntarily participated in marches, seminars, conferences and workshops. They have stood their ground and ignored trivial criticisms.

The global theme for 2025 is "Celebrating Men and Boys." Yes, we need to focus on their achievements and celebrate our males who have made sacrifices. However, there is not much to celebrate when we consider the overwhelming challenges and discrimination facing many boys and men across the globe.

Often governments and international organisations use statistics to sensitise the public on selected issues that affect women. For instance, in TT there would be a fun activity, as a 5K, and media publicity for breast cancer among women. This would be coupled with screening and advice on early detection. However, there would be no similar media campaigns and activities highlighting prostate cancer among men. Is this a deliberate omission? Where is the health focus on men?

The deliberate neglect becomes more complicated when one considers the flawed manner in which activists, academics and policymakers have sought to selectively use gender lenses to measure social inequality and economic disparity. Likewise, their proposed solutions have continuously proven to be ineffective in removing barriers and eliminating the gender gap. Some have devised solutions within a political context and either overlooked or are unwilling to deal with ideologies and systems as capitalism, religion and patriarchy which have perpetuated inequalities.

Unravelling this inequality narrative will reveal ignorance and ugly distortions that contribute to creating a generation of marginalised, violent and dysfunctional boys and men. Evidence of this bias include the absence of safe houses, shelters and counsellors for males who are wrongly perceived by many in society as strong, independent and capable of survival.

Well-funded institutions exist for women and girls who are victims of domestic violence. Unfortunately, some people believe men are not vulnerable to depression or are not victims of rape and domestic violence.

Medication for a depressed male is only a temporary bandage for festering sores. We need to celebrate those who are helping in the recovery of our males. And we need to urgently move boys and men to safe zones.

Attempts at interventions and proposals to improve the status of males are superficial. There is talk of inequalities in custody battles but no specific and practical solutions. Governments would rather provide more courts and build larger jails than deal with mediation centres.

Supporters and co-ordinators of the global men’s movement must be the watchdogs of any plan or policy that boasts of gender equality and gender equity. We must intervene and ensure that the gender gap is permanently closed and never reopened! We all have a crucial role to educate the public on the many emotional, psychological and health challenges facing our men and boys. Only then can we truly boast of celebrating men and boys.