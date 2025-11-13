Campbell, Layne earn WI ODI call-up, King dropped

West Indies opener John Campbell plays a shot on the third day of the second Test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 12. - AP

ST JOHN’S, Antigua: John Campbell is set to play his first One Day International for the West Indies in over six years after being named in a 15-member squad to face New Zealand in a three-match series.

Campbell has been named in place of opener Brandon King, who has lost his place in the team following a run of poor form.

The two teams will play the first ODI on Sunday in Christchurch, with the second match two days later and the final game on November 21.

The 32-year-old Campbell returns to the 50-over set up following his recent Test success in India where he scored his maiden century and strong performances in last year’s CG United Super50 Cup.

Despite a healthy average of 49.60 in six ODIs, Campbell last played an ODI in May 2019 against Ireland.

Meanwhile, pacer Johann Layne and versatile all-rounder Shamar Springer are among some of the biggest additions to the squad, which is still missing several key bowlers due to injury.

The duo has been included as cover with fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds and Jediah Blades all ruled out due to injuries.

Matthew Forde has also been included in the squad following his recent recovery from injury.

West Indies ODI Squad Against New Zealand: Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer. CMC