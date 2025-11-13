Bravo, Pollard appointed ambassadors for sport

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers(C) stands alongside newly-appointed sports ambassadors Kieron Pollard (L) and Dwayne Bravo, at the ministry's headquarters in St Clair, on November 12. - (courtesy Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs)

TT cricket heroes and former West Indies stars Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard were given their instruments of appointment as national sports ambassadors on November 12, by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, at the ministry’s headquarters, in St Clair.

A ministry statement said, the appointments “reflect Government’s commitment to honouring outstanding national performers, whose achievements inspire our citizens and advance TT’s presence worldwide.” During the Government’s post-cabinet meeting on September 4, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts confirmed plans to appoint Bravo as an ambassador.

A few weeks later, the Bravo-coached Trinbago Knight Riders lifted the Caribbean Premier League trophy on September 21, after beating hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors during the final, in Providence, Guyana. For their efforts, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar hosted the CPL champs, along with World Athletics Championships medallists Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on September 23, and said TKR would receive Chaconia Gold, TT’s second-highest national award. At the ceremony, Persad-Bissessar also named TKR captain Nicholas Pooran, heavy-hitter Pollard and javelin ace Walcott as sports ambassadors.

Although it was unclear up to press time when Pooran and Walcott would receive their instruments of appointment, the statement said, “ The ministry looks forward to working with Mr Bravo and Mr Pollard as they champion the values of excellence, teamwork and national pride at home and abroad as well as promote TT’s brand internationally.”