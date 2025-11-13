Boy, 7, critical, cops probe 'push' at school

Gasparillo Government Primary School. -

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating the circumstances under which a seven-year-old student ended up in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The child, a student at Gasparillo Government Primary School, is currently in the intensive care unit. Doctors have reported that he suffered a ruptured spleen.

According to police, the boy's mother was called to the school on the afternoon of November 12 after he was allegedly pushed on school premises.

No further information has been provided by the school.

The child was subsequently taken to the hospital's casualty department.

The hospital informed the San Fernando police about the severity of the injuries, prompting officers, including Cpl Matloo and PC Soogrim, to respond and meet with the boy's relatives.

Police confirmed that investigators visited the school on November 13 as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police could not confirm whether the injuries were actually caused at school or elsewhere.

Media personnel were not allowed on the school's compound.