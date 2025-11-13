Augustine dissolves THA

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy THA

The Tobago House of Assembly has been dissolved.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made this announcement on November 12 as he wound up his contribution to a private motion in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

The action was taken in accordance with Section 22 of the THA Act 40 of 1996. It clears the way for THA elections which must be held between January 12 to February 12.

Last week, on the Tobago Updates morning show, Augustine revealed the names of people vying to contest the 15 electoral districts. Augustine is again contesting the Parlatuvier L'Anse Fourmi Speyside electoral district unopposed for the TPP (Tobago People's Party) which he formed after a falling out with Watson Duke who leads the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) party.

Several other districts are also being contested unopposed.

The People's National Movement (PNM) has also revealed several of its candidates for the upcoming election, which is expected to be a hotly contested affair.

Augustine has been chief secretary since December 2021. The last THA election was on December 9, 2021 when Augustine's TPP swept the polls winning 13 of the 15 seats, with Duke winning one seat, and the PNM winning one seat also.

The Assembly consisted of:

* Abby Taylor, Presiding Officer

* Farley Chavez Augustine, Chief Secretary

Assemblyman, Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/Speyside

* Dr Faith Brebnor

Assemblyman, Belle Garden/Glamorgan

* Terance Baynes

Assemblyman, Bethel/New Grange

* Nathisha Charles-Pantin

Assemblyman, Bagatelle/Bacolet

* Wane Clarke

Assemblyman, Lambeau/Lowlands

* Sonny Craig

Assemblyman, Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

* Niall George

Assemblyman, Plymouth/Black Rock

* Zorisha Hackett

Assemblyman, Bethesda/Les Coteaux

* Trevor James

Assemblyman, Scarborough/Mt Grace

* Megan Morrison

Assemblyman, Mt St George/Goodwood

* Ian Pollard

Assemblyman, Mason Hall/Moriah

* Joel Sampson

Assemblyman, Deputy Presiding Officer, Bon Accord/Crown Point

* Nigel Taitt

Assemblyman, Signal Hill/Patience Hill

* Tashia Grace Burris

Councillor

* Orlando Kerr

Councillor

* Petal-Ann Roberts

Councillor

* Watson Solomon Duke

Assemblyman, Roxborough/Argyle

* Kelvon Morris

Assemblyman, Darrel Spring/Whim

* Petal Daniel-Benoit

Minority councillor