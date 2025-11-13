AmCham head: Privy Council ruling shows OSHA must act efficiently

Anna Henderson. -

A RECENT Privy Council ruling on occupational safety complaints has revealed weaknesses in TT’s workplace safety system but provides an opportunity to improve it, Anna Henderson, president of the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmCham TT), said on November 11.

The ruling, delivered in September, clarified that workplace safety charges must be filed within six months of an incident, coming to the attention of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) inspector, rather than the previously assumed two-year period.

The six-month limit applies to criminal offences and safety breaches, while civil cases retain the longer window.

Henderson warned that prosecutions filed after this limit could be dismissed, placing pressure on the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) to act efficiently.

“This must be the catalyst to fully operationalise the Occupational Safety and Health Authority with a functional and independent board,” Henderson said, cautioning that unresolved cases could erode public confidence in the system and limit opportunities to learn from incidents.

Henderson delivered the remarks at the opening of AmCham TT’s 29th Annual Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Conference and Exhibition in Port of Spain, where she urged a nationwide modernised approach to workplace safety and national resilience.

She stressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI), stronger cybersecurity, and reform of occupational safety systems as part of a broader strategy to protect workers and businesses.

“Success today does not guarantee survival tomorrow – not without innovation,” Henderson said, citing the corporate downfalls of Kodak, Blockbuster, and Skype as cautionary examples. Kodak invented digital photography but failed to embrace it; Blockbuster ignored the shift to digital streaming; and Skype was overtaken by more adaptive platforms such as Microsoft Teams."

The conference theme, “HSSE 360: Innovation for Resilience,” she said, reflects the need to embed safety and sustainability into every business decision.

Henderson highlighted AI as a key tool for anticipating risks and preventing industrial accidents.

“We are moving from reactive systems to predictive ones – using AI to anticipate risks, detect hazards in real time, and strengthen decision-making,” she said.

She noted that predictive maintenance in high-risk operations, advanced environmental monitoring, and AI-driven safety analytics help prevent incidents before they happen, giving organisations “the ability to see further, act faster, and make safer choices.”

While embracing innovation, Henderson warned that technological progress also creates new vulnerabilities. Central Bank data shows citizens lost over US$3.3 million to online fraud between October 2024 and September 2025, targeting particularly women and the elderly through phishing scams, fake investments, and digital deception.

“Innovation without protection is risk; disruption without preparedness is danger,” she said, urging companies to make cybersecurity a core element of their HSSE strategies. “Cyber resilience is now human resilience – and it must be built into the DNA of every organisation.”

Henderson also linked corporate resilience to climate readiness, referencing the recent impact of Hurricane Melissa. “Climate change is not a distant threat – it’s happening here and now,” she said, emphasising the need for climate-smart systems, early warning mechanisms, and adaptive business continuity plans.

The AmCham president framed resilience as more than risk management.

She urged companies to break down silos, empower employees, and learn continuously from successes and failures to build cultures of trust, agility, and accountability. “Resilience is not about returning to what was – it’s about preparing boldly for what’s next,” she said.

Henderson encouraged participants to use the conference to inspire action and innovate. “Let’s create workplaces that not only protect lives – but empower people. Let’s design systems that don’t just prevent risk – but enable progress. And let’s build a society where every citizen feels safe, valued, and hopeful about the future,” she said, quoting Maya Angelou: “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”