Yara Trinidad Ltd tops Amcham HSSE awards

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, 8th from right, presents an official from Yara Trinidad Ltd with the trophy for winning the Excellence in HSE award at the Amcham TT's 15th annual national excellence in HSE awards on November 10 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

YARA Trinidad Ltd was the winner of the Excellence in HSE Award at the American Chamber of Commerce’s TT (Amcham TT) 15th Annual National Excellence in HSE Awards ceremony on November 10 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Honourable mention went to Sonriz Engineering Services Ltd.

Yara also took first place in the Towards Operational Resilience Category, with honourable mention going to ASCO Logistics Ltd.

In the Outstanding Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and Environment Project, National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd won the large energy category with its Phase II Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Education Project, while the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd won the small energy category. The Airports Authority of TT won in the large services category.

In the HSE Evolution Award, Acado Foods, A Division of Acado Trinidad Ltd won the large manufacturing category, while Nu-Iron Led won the large energy category and the TT Unit Trust Corporation won in the large services category.

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO Nirad Tewarie said 15 years was a significant milestone for the organisation. He said the event had changed since it began.

“It has evolved from a recognition programme into a movement of people and organisations committed to a shared belief that safety, health, and care for the environment are not just workplace priorities; they are fundamental human values.”

He said the awards are not just about compliance or recognition, but about the kind of leadership that transforms uncertainty into progress.

“The companies and individuals we honour tonight didn’t wait for perfect conditions to act. They led with purpose, made decisions guided by their values, and found ways to innovate through adversity. In doing so, they have shown us what resilience really looks like – not the absence of risk, but the ability to rise, learn, and grow because of it.”

Tewarie called on attendees at the event to carry the spirit of these companies into their daily lives at work, at home, and in their communities.

“Because whether it’s within our organizations or across our nation, leadership in uncertain times demands the same thing: the courage to stay grounded in our values, to keep learning, and to lead with integrity and compassion. If we can do that, then even in the face of uncertainty, we will continue to find opportunity – not just for our businesses, but for our country and our people.

“So tonight, as we celebrate the best in HSE, I invite you to think of your work not only as building safer companies but as helping to build a safer, more compassionate world.”

Head judge Gerard Rajkumar of Sygma International said the awards grew from the success of the Amcham TT HSSE conference and exhibition, and had since grown from being solely for Amcham members and primarily for companies in the field of oil and gas to a truly national award.

“While the energy sector, and services to the energy sector continue to pioneer the way forward in the field of HSE, ... and comprise the majority of entrants, the awards have now received entries from organisations such as those involved in transportation, construction, the financial sector and a regional health authority.

“Over the years, the plethora of entrants underscores the importance of HSE as an issue that impacts every company, organisation, entity, either private or government, and ultimately each citizen. With each year, the awards not only recognise achievements in the industry, but move incrementally closer to introducing the culture of HSE into the community.”

Rajkumar said since its inception, some changes to the awards process included signing of non-disclosure agreements by judges prior to judging, an internship period for one year for people who wanted to become judges, a judges induction component, changes in the judging score sheet and changes in the judging methodology.

in 2022, a mentorship component was introduced to the awards, which sought to further improve the practice of performance in HSE by providing guidance and support to companies on their journey towards excellence. He said companies were presented an opportunity to join the process where experts in the field would oversee a bespoke solution into closing gaps in their HSE system. He said mentorship was open to organisations within and outside the Amcham membership.