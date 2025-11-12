World champs medallist Baptiste throws support behind juniors

Former TT athlete Kelly-Ann Baptiste, left, receives a token of appreciation from NAAA president Ephraim Serrette. PHOTO COURTESY NAAA -

TWO-TIME World Championship bronze medallist Kelly-Ann Baptiste, encouraged girls in track and field to never view their goals as unattainable when the National Association of Athletics Administrations hosted its annual women’s seminar-workshop, titled Accelerate-Her at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on November 8.

The one-day workshop brought together over 60 participants in person, along with a virtual audience of 143 via YouTube, creating an inclusive environment focused on confidence, self-esteem and motivation, both on and off the track.

Baptiste, a 2011 and 2015 World Championships bronze medallist, delivered an inspiring and deeply personal reflection on her athletic journey, candidly sharing the challenges she faced with confidence and the obstacles she overcame to reach the pinnacle of her sport.

A creative highlight of the day was the vision board activity, where participants utilised notebooks, images, and inspirational quotes to visually map their goals and aspirations, reinforcing the importance of focus, visualisation and personal growth.

Participants described the workshop as motivating, educational and transformative, praising the event for providing practical tools and inspiration for success in sport and in life.

Reflecting on the event, Baptiste remarked, “It was deeply meaningful to me. Athletes of my generation weren’t afforded spaces where young women spoke openly about confidence.

Baptiste encouraged the athletes, urging them to reach for the stars. “This workshop was about giving the next generation what I wish more of us had early – tools to trust and believe in our capacities and potentials as human beings. This was only the beginning. I want young women to know that greatness is not something far away or reserved for a chosen few. It is real and absolutely within their reach.”

NAAA director and chair of the women’s committee Cuquie Melville reflected on her journey as a former athlete, contrasting past limitations with the growing opportunities now available to young women in sport.

Building on those sentiments, Ephraim Serrette, NAAA president, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to the continued development of female athletes. He noted that the organisation is actively addressing the attrition rate among women in athletics and remains dedicated to ensuring they stay engaged and thrive within the sport.

A standout session was delivered by sport psychologist Amanda Johnson, titled Confidence, Self-Esteem and Motivation – Fuel Your Fire and Own Your Lane. Johnson guided participants through a dynamic and interactive session centred on self-reflection, building confidence and maintaining motivation, encouraging them to take ownership of their personal and athletic growth.

The NAAA thanked all those who made the event a reality. “The success of Accelerate-Her was made possible through the generous support of dedicated NAAA support staff, volunteers and the following sponsors – Subway, Orion Travel, Kenney’s Sports Centre, Wave, Quality Sounds, Angostura Limited, JP Promotions and Decorative Glass.