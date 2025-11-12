What about rail network, cable cars?

THE EDITOR: It is pleasing to see that finally a programme is being unveiled to redevelop the country. Unfortunately, as expected, there are no plans for a rail network, which would allow much more worker flexibility and people would not to have to buy a car.

Further, thinking outside the box, a network of cable cars across the Northern Range would be fantastic for sightseeing.

Just imagine the panorama of a cable car coming from Port of Spain or Santa Cruz, going over the mountain crest overlooking Maracas Bay. That is a priceless image but, more important, marketable for tourism.

I seriously hope that local groups include these initiatives.

DR M RAMKISSOON

Zurich, Switzerland