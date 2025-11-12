TTPS actively probing matters involving cops

SHOT DEAD: Vishnu Lalla. -

The TT Police Service (TTPS) is actively investigating two matters involving two of its officers.

A spokesperson from the TTPS' corporate communications unit told Newsday that the service is thoroughly investigating the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Vishnu Lalla, 62, confirming that an officer was among at least two people detained in the enquiries.

The livestock farmer was taken from outside his Dairy Road, California, Couva home on Saturday evening. A $100,000 ransom was demanded by midnight for his safe return. His silver Toyota Hilux was found destroyed by fire a short distance from his house that night. He was found dead in some bushes near Brechin Castle, Couva, on Sunday night.

Additionally, the TTPS spokesperson assured investigations will be thorough into the killing of Zane Bowen who was shot dead near his Darsan Trace, Siparia home on Monday morning by an off-duty officer.

Police reports said Bowen got into an argument with the officer. The officer shot Bowen several times with his licensed Glock pistol after Bowen allegedly followed him into his (the policeman) property with a cutlass and piece of wood.

The spokesperson added that an independent probe had also been launched into the incident by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as per standard procedure.