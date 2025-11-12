Tobago Visual Arts Association elects new executive board

TVAA Executive 2025-2027 (L-R) Nicholas Mc Kenna, Duneski Lora Pileta, Ar-letys Arias Valdespino, Martin Superville, Latoyaa Roberts-Thomas, Kemo De Leon, Amber Natasha Shaw, Missing: James Armstrong -

The Tobago Visual Arts Association (TVAA) has announced the results of its recent elections of officers, held at the historic Kimme Museum, Mt Irvine, Tobago.

The elections held on October 5, marked another important step in the association’s ongoing mission to support, promote and advance the visual arts and artists of Tobago.

The newly elected executive board of the Tobago Visual Arts Association is as follows: president: Martin Superville; vice president Arletys Arias Valdespino; secretary Natasha Amber Shaw; assistant secretary Latoyaa Roberts-Thomas; treasurer Duneski Lora Pileta; ordinary member Nicolas McKenna; ordinary member Kemo De Leon and immediate past president Dr James Armstrong.

Newly elected president Superville, is a self-taught artist for over 30 years. He has also manages an art gallery in the island of Tobago. Reflecting on his new role, Superville said, “It’s an honour to serve as president of the Tobago Visual Arts Association at such a pivotal time for our creative com-munity. My vision is to strengthen the bridge between Tobago’s artists, our institutions, and the wider Caribbean art world. Together, we can continue to tell our stories through colour, movement, and imagination in addition to celebrating the unique spirit of Tobago through every brushstroke.

The association extends heartfelt thanks to outgoing members and past leadership for their dedicated service and contributions to the growth of the local arts community. The newly elected board has pledged to continue fostering creativity, collaboration, and opportunities for Tobago’s artists through exhibitions, educational programs, and advocacy for the visual arts sector.

The Tobago Visual Arts Association remains committed to building a vibrant and inclusive artistic com-munity that reflects the island’s cultural richness and diversity.

For further info e-mail tobagovisualarts@gmail.com, call 771-5455 or 709-9988 or visit Facebook.